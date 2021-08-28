In Dan River Region, drastic drop in SOL test scores reinforcing fear of pandemic learning loss

"Our Standards of Learning test scores for last year are not where they normally are, and to a large degree can be attributed to the loss of teacher-led instructional time experienced last year," said Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones. "We will use these results to develop instructional plans for students for this year."

Danville Public Schools fell in reading from 52% to 43%, from 51% to 30% in math and 49% to 33% in science.

"We know that students learn best while in the classroom face-to-face, but a majority of our students did no have that opportunity for a year and a half," Danville Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a release. "This data gives us the insight we need to address learning loss."

Hairston said a recently approved 5-year plan should put the school district back on course.

"Our work for the next five years is guided by the Strategic Plan," said Hairston. "We are working hard to ensure that achievement gaps close and create an environment that leads all students to success."

Despite possible learning loss in core subject manner, adjusting and adapting during a pandemic has been an education unto its own.