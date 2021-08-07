 Skip to main content
In Dan River Region, few school-aged children step up to get COVID-19 shots
In Dan River Region, few school-aged children step up to get COVID-19 shots

Though COVID-19 shots for those 12 and up have been available since the spring, the Dan River Region’s vaccination rate for school-aged children is below 20%.

According to Virginia Department of Health figures as of Friday, just 14.5% and 13.1% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents aged 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.

For 16- and 17-year-olds, the rates for Danville and Pittsylvania County are 18.7% and 18.6%, respectively, according to state health department numbers.

School officials in Danville and Pittsylvania County were not able to provide vaccination figures for their students.

“The school division does not maintain COVID-19 vaccination records for employees or students,” said Steve Mayhew, assistant superintendent for administration for Pittsylvania County Schools.

COVID-19 vaccines became available for children aged 16 and 17 in April and for those 12-15 in May.

As for employees in the Danville Public School system, about 55% of those including teachers and other employees — not including those in the public schools administration office — have been vaccinated, said Superintendent Angela Hairston.

About 90% of central office staff — those who work in the public schools administration office — have been vaccinated, Hairston said.

Danville Schools officials are working with Piedmont Access to Health Services to have on-site vaccinations available at schools for students, she said.

“We’ll continue to emphasize the importance of vaccinations,” she said.

In Pittsylvania County, its school division has held multiple vaccination clinics for employees and provided messages to parents about the vaccine’s availability in the county’s communities, Mayhew said.

“We have also partnered with the PATHS mobile health unit to provide access to parents regarding vaccination opportunities,” Mayhew said.

Unsure of effects

Terri Trimble

Terri Trimble

One parent who talked to the Register & Bee is choosing not to have her child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Terri Trimble, a registered nurse who lives in the Mount Hermon area, is unsure of the effects the vaccine could have on her 14-year-old daughter who has epilepsy. Trimble’s child had encephalitis as a toddler, which resulted in a brain injury, Trimble said.

“I won’t be getting her vaccinated,” Trimble said. “She also is being homeschooled as well. This decision [not to vaccinate] may later change, after I discuss this with her neurologist.”

For Trimble, “this vaccine is really too new right now.”

The data

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare.

Out of more than 346 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the United States from Dec. 14 through Aug. 2, there were 6,490 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, according to the CDC. That is 0.0019% of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to the system, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause, according to the CDC.

Reports of adverse events following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem, the CDC states.

A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC.

Nearly all deaths — about 99% — from COVID-19 have been among the unvaccinated.

The Associated Press reported last month that vaccinated people who had been infected with previous COVID-19 strains — so-called breakthrough cases — had lower levels of the virus in their systems than unvaccinated individuals. But with the delta variant, viral loads for vaccinated people who became infected were indistinguishable from those of unvaccinated individuals with the new strain.

That means vaccinated people can spread the disease to others. However, those have had the vaccine would most likely have mild symptoms and not require hospitalization.

County schools to require masks

Pittsylvania County Schools will require students, staff and visitors in its facilities to wear masks this upcoming school year, superintendent Mark Jones told the Danville Register & Bee.

That mandate will apply to everyone regardless of whether they have had the COVID-19 vaccine, said Jones, who notified parents of the protocol Friday evening.

Masks will also be required for spectators at indoor sporting events, but not outdoors, he said.

The requirements are based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have left COVID-19 protocols up to individual school districts for the 2021-22 school year. However, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded school districts a new law passed this year by the General Assembly requires school districts to follow current CDC guidelines that now recommend masking in all K-12 settings.

