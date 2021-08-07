In Dan River Region, few school-aged children step up to get COVID-19 shots

The data

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare.

Out of more than 346 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the United States from Dec. 14 through Aug. 2, there were 6,490 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, according to the CDC. That is 0.0019% of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to the system, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause, according to the CDC.

Reports of adverse events following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem, the CDC states.

A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC.

Nearly all deaths — about 99% — from COVID-19 have been among the unvaccinated.