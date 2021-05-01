In Danville, a new learning reality is emerging: a Virtual Academy

Closed in 2013 because of dwindling student population and a budget deficit, the former Taylor Elementary School in Danville will hum back to life in the fall with modernized sounds of learning.

There will just be one thing missing from this school comeback: the students.

The facility will morph into a first-of-its-kind Virtual Academy in Danville, catering to all grade levels. Money for the $1.05 million makeover comes courtesy of federal coronavirus funding.

The advantage, Danville school leaders said, will be a common space for teachers to collaborate with other instructors who are navigating the still-new, and sometimes turbulent, waters of remote education. Also, technical support will be available on-site for any glitches that are sure to arise with new technology.

The coronavirus pandemic precipitated a new style of learning from home, and some students — along with their parents — want that to continue, even as both Danville and Pittsylvania County schools plan to return to a traditional, face-to-face schedule five days a week in the fall.

Virginia requires all school districts to offer the option of virtual learning, even with a push to get students back in the classroom following the March 2020 shutdown because of COVID-19.