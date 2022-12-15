In her last meeting, members praise Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs

Following a relatively quick session Thursday evening, members of the Danville School Board heaped words of praise for Chair Crystal Cobbs in her final meeting after deciding not to seek reelection earlier this year.

Cobbs, a school board member since 2018, was called a "fearless leader" by fellow trustees and became emotional in her final words as board chair.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston — who recently marked her two-year anniversary leading the system — said Cobbs has been a "bold leader" and noted they have both watched each other grow over the last 24 months.

“I want to thank you for caring about children," Hairston said. "I ask that we all follow you in your lead."

The superintendent said she respected Cobbs' decision to step down and "focus on some other things and I look forward to the next chapter in your life.”

Tyrell Payne recalled a time when he had just joined the board and received a call from Cobbs, something that at first worried him.

He soon learned it was nothing to fret about.

Cobbs was just calling to basically say "Just calm down, we got you, we are a team."

Payne also attributed his growth over the last two years to the strength Cobbs has shown.

“I think the board is a lot stronger because of your leadership,” he said.

When it came time for Charles McWilliams III to speak, he talked about knowing Cobbs well before her school board tenure.

When McWilliams was principal at Johnson Elementary, he recalled that Cobbs was the "most active and dedicated parent before she was on the school board."

Philip Campbell noted that while they haven't agreed on everything, he knows they both have a common thread: "It is all about the kids and all about the teachers.”

Campbell said her decision to step down wasn't putting a period to her work, but instead it was a comma.

“That’s what she's all about, leaving a footprint in these children's heart," said Keisha Walker, the newest member of the board.

By the time it came to Ty'Quan Graves, he quipped it wasn't much else left to say. But Graves found words to describe his "partner in crime" since they started on the board together.

“We’ve been defiantly on this roller coaster together," he said. "She is a fearless leader and she doesn’t care who agrees with what she has to say, she’s going to do what she feels is best."

Rounding out the comment session, all eyes turned to Cobbs who at first was prepared to make it through her talk without shedding a tear.

“This is really bittersweet," she said of her decision to leave. "I’m going to miss the meetings, the camaraderie, the fussing … but we keep moving.”

One of the first meetings she had after taking over as chair was with James Layne, who at the time was the state superintendent.

Layne has some fairly strong words that helped to keep Cobbs focused. He said out of all of the state's school districts, he was "most concerned about Danville Public Schools."

That inspired a corrective action plan and other efforts Cobbs pointed to as having a positive impact in turning things around.

Layne left office in January, but before he did, Cobbs had another meeting with him. At this point he reversed his earlier message and said he "no longer was most concerned about Danville," and pointed to the hiring of Hairston as a strong leader.

“At the state level, they know the leadership we have," Cobbs said. “A lot of time we hear a lot of negativity in the community, but the reality is the Virginia Department of Education says we are moving in the right direction."

It was at this point when she finally became emotional and needed a few moments to gather herself when starting to talk about her grandmother, an employee for Danville Public Schools.

She remembered walking to Glenwood Elementary School as a kid with her grandmother, who used to clean the schools.

Earlier this year, Cobbs had a moment when she was starting to question some things. Then she remember what her grandmother would say to her in a situation like that.

"Girl, if you don't get yourself together," Cobbs said of her grandmother's famous line, meaning if she could walk to school with grandkids in tow, Cobbs could get though any situation.

“I hope I made my grandmother proud,” Cobb said through tears, spawning a standing ovation from the board.

Disproportionately

Before the comment session, board members learned that Danville schools have improved when it comes disproportionate behavior issues, according to a presentation by Deborah Harris, executive director of student support services, credits.

Danville has been on the state's watch list since the 2018-19 school year.

Disproportionality basically refers to a group’s representation in a particular category that exceeds the expected amount. For Danville Public Schools, Black students were 10 times more likely to be suspended compared to non-Black students. Now it's down to only two times as likely.

The drop from 10% to 2% — has removed local school system from the state's list.

“We’ve got a long ways to go, but we’ve made a lot of strides," Harris said, pointing to the success of behavior specialists in the school system.

Other items

Naomi Price, a 10th grade students at George Washington Elementary School, was recognized for attending and completing the Harvard Student Agencies Pre-Med Level 1 Academy.

URW will relaunch branch banks at George Washington and Galileo Magnet high schools. Students will be trained as tellers and receive compensation for their positions. The branch banks are only for students and staff in Danville Public Schools.