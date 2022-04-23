In her march to give away 1 million books, Pittsylvania County woman to be featured on the Today Show

Jennifer Williams should be getting used to being in the media spotlight.

Known as the “Book Lady” because of her passion for giving away books to children, Williams has been featured on CNN, The Washington Post, Southern Living, Aston Kutcher’s A-Plus good news site, the Kelly Clarkson Show, Reader’s Digest and five clips on WDBJ.

Her goal is to give away 1 million books.

On Thursday she will be featured on the Today Show in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the fourth hour of the Today Show.

Hager and her twin sister, Barbara, are the daughters of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

On March 17, two days after The Washington Post story ran, the Today Show reached out to her, Williams said.

“It’s very exciting and was quite unexpected,” she said.

Hager had originally planned to travel to Danville to follow Williams and film at both school and jail where Williams heads a book club, but scheduling problems forced a change in plans.

Williams has instead been filming “snippets” of her activities and sending them to New York, then she flew up to New York for the interview last Wednesday with Hager.

The segment will then run on Thursday between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

The interview

NBC flew Williams up and had a car meet her at the airport, even when her plane was three-and-a-half hours late.

Then it was on to the interview at the Books Are Magic bookstore in Brooklyn, owned by best-selling author Emma Straub.

“The interview and filming took about two hours,” Williams said. “Jenna was as personable and down to earth as anybody I know. She was a regular person who asked me regular questions and could relate, having been a public school teacher herself.”

Williams, of Pittsylvania County, said she was very happy with how the interview went, but doesn’t anticipate big book donations from the appearance.

“If books come, then great, but if they do not, I will just keep doing what I do,” she said.

Hager did commit to sending a set of books for Williams’s jail book club, however.

Williams said the hours she spent in New York — she returned the same night — ranked as one of the highlights of her life.

She also got to meet Straub and get a book signed by her. Hager also gifted Williams a signed copy of the latest book she has published with her sister.

She said that her main goal for the segment, as it is for all the book giveaways she does is for everyone to know how important reading is.

“In a world full of distractions, being literate continues be something that can help you be or do the things you want. Your career and your circumstances can all be improved by your literacy skills,” she said. “It’s not a guarantee, but it’s a guarantee you won’t succeed if you cannot read.”

A million books

In a previous Register & Bee article, Williams, a retired teacher, recalled the moment she decided to give away a million books.

“I had just successfully given away 900 books to children in the city as an Engage Danville project. I gave 300 in Cedar Terrace, 300 in Cardinal Village and 300 at Pleasant View,” she said. “Some friends came with me, and we read to kids and gave them the opportunity to choose any books they wanted. After three days and 900 books, I knew that was not the end of a project. It was a beginning.”

She is steadily making progress on her goal.

“I am now at over 91,800. I have two more big giveaways six days apart in late April and the first week of May. That will add over 700 more to my total given,” she said. “I’m hoping to hit 100,000 before summer ends.”

She keeps track of each book she gives away as people all over the world keep watch on her Facebook page, “Joy of Reading,” the name she gave her project.

William taught in both Pittsylvania County and Danville schools, retiring after more than 25 years. She started giving away books when she would read to students and they wanted to know if they could keep the books. So she started buying books to give away and the project snowballed from there.

She also keeps the Free Little Libraries throughout the area stocked.

So far this year she has also given books to six schools in both the city and county with two more planned for the end of the year.

A second chance

One of her favorite projects is the Second Chance Book Club for the female inmates at the Danville City Jail.

“I started it in December 2019 with 24 women around a picnic table,” she said.

The group has now grown to 44 readers. Although they were not able to meet in person at the height of the pandemic, the group is now back to in-person gatherings.

“We returned to an in-person book club last September, and it’s going better than ever,” she said. “We have read almost 60 novels. No. 60 will come the first week of May.”

Books the inmates have read include “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle, the Harry Potter books, “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett and “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah.

Williams is always on the lookout for people and organizations who are willing to buy a set of 30 books for her to give to the inmates, as well as donations of books for children.

She works as a tutor in the fifth grade at Chatham Elementary School, using her pay to buy books.

Between that and donations to buy the many books she gives away, she said she doesn’t worry about how they will be paid for. She just buys as many as she can.

She predicts that, at the rate she is going, she will be in her 90s before she has given away more than 1 million books.

But even as newspapers, TV shows and social media tell her story, she knows that’s not the real story.

“My goal has never been fame; my goal is a community that can read and succeed,” she said.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.