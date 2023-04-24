The robotics team from Chatham Middle School captured a co-win in a competition last week at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Nearly 60 students from a dozen middle schools across Virginia took part in the 2023 GO TECVEX IQ Robotics Competition on Wednesday.

Chatham shared the win with Cumberland Middle Schooll.

“Our first annual GO TEC VEX IQ Competition at IALR was a major success,” Julie Brown, vice president of advanced learning at the Institute, wrote in a statement. “This event crystalizes GO TEC’s focus on introducing growing career sectors like robotics and automation to middle schoolers in an engaging and memorable way.”

The contest goes hand-in-hand with Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers — known as GO TEC — a program that delivers workforce training and talent development with K-12 school systems, higher education and industry.

“This robotics contest encouraged students to practice teamwork and innovation, all while learning foundational skills in robotics, automation and mechatronics,” said Jacob Taylor, GO TEC technical and training manager. “We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to bringing in even more teams next year.”

At last week’s event, the robots built by students competed against each other in a game called SlapShot.

“Student teams built robots meant to retrieve small pucks from dispensers and ‘slap’ them under a bar on a 6×8 field,” the Institute explained in a news release. “Teams participated in qualifier rounds for a chance to participate in the afternoon tournament, where teams from different schools entered alliances.”

The GO TEC team, supported by the Institute, facilitated the competition along with the partners including Danville Otterbots, GO Virginia, Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, the Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem and others, as well as school systems from Martinsville city, Pittsylvania County, Wythe County, Halifax County, Franklin County, Grayson County and Cumberland County.

Austin Scher, general manager of the Danville Otterbots, provided color commentary for the events throughout the day, the release stated.

Funding also came from Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program through the Virginia Maritime Industrial Base Grant.

Each of the students who participated is completing the GO TEC curriculum in their school.

“Starting in middle school Career Connections Labs and continues through high school, dual enrollment, and post-secondary programs, GO TEC engages students in hands-on learning in high-demand career pathways such as precision machining, welding, IT and cybersecurity, robotics and automation, mechatronics and advanced materials,” the Institute stated.

Photos: 2023 GO TECVEX IQ Robotics Competition