 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In special pandemic-era commencement ceremonies, Averett University celebrates 2020 graduates
0 comments
editor's pick top story

In special pandemic-era commencement ceremonies, Averett University celebrates 2020 graduates

{{featured_button_text}}

Averett University held its December commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday to honor 354 graduates from three graduating classes of 2020.

That figure includes this semester’s fall graduates as well as the August graduates and the spring graduates who had their ceremony pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most other pandemic-affected graduations, Averett created an intimate setting at its E. Stuart James Grant Center by allowing masked students to walk across a stage and be applauded by up to four members of their family.

More than 100 of the school’s graduates from across the three classes registered to walk in Saturday’s ceremony and take photos outside afterward.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Given the challenges of the past nine months, Averett President Tiffany Franks called the weekend’s events the most emotional commencement ceremony she’s ever been a part of.

“It’s been a difficult year, a difficult time for these graduates, so to see them have their moment is very, very special,” she said.

Franks applauded the grit and resilience of the university’s students to reach this point in their lives amid a global health crisis that has presented so many obstacles.

“They had to dig deep in the last year to get the will, the determination, to try to find their way through this, and they have,” she said.

Averett’s graduates ranged in age from 20-76. The fall semester had 111 graduates, the spring had 201 and August had 43. The graduating classes featured 30 military veterans as well as students representing the Bahamas, Finland, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert