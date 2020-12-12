In special pandemic-era commencement ceremonies, Averett University celebrates 2020 graduates

Averett University held its December commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday to honor 354 graduates from three graduating classes of 2020.

That figure includes this semester’s fall graduates as well as the August graduates and the spring graduates who had their ceremony pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most other pandemic-affected graduations, Averett created an intimate setting at its E. Stuart James Grant Center by allowing masked students to walk across a stage and be applauded by up to four members of their family.

More than 100 of the school’s graduates from across the three classes registered to walk in Saturday’s ceremony and take photos outside afterward.

Given the challenges of the past nine months, Averett President Tiffany Franks called the weekend’s events the most emotional commencement ceremony she’s ever been a part of.

“It’s been a difficult year, a difficult time for these graduates, so to see them have their moment is very, very special,” she said.

Franks applauded the grit and resilience of the university’s students to reach this point in their lives amid a global health crisis that has presented so many obstacles.