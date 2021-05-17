In time of transition, DCC celebrates graduates, welcomes new interim president

Gill Powell submitted her resignation in early April to become special assistant to Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, a news release from the community college system said. She leaves after serving less than two years in the position.

At the time, Gill Powell would not talk to the Register & Bee, declining to comment further on her resignation.

Muriel B. Mickles begins today as the interim president for the college. She previously served as the vice president of academic, students and workforce development at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg.

“I have been closely associated with Danville Community College for many years,” Mickles said in a news release. “I have known and interacted with many DCC employees at conferences, workshops, in numerous meetings, et cetera. As I prepare to begin my new position at DCC, I believe that I will feel right at home.”

Mickles earned an associate degree in education from CVCC; a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in agency counseling from Lynchburg College; and a doctorate of education in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.