In time of transition, DCC celebrates graduates, welcomes new interim president

Danville Community College celebrated 2021 graduates who persevered through a pandemic in a virtual ceremony Saturday.
The online video kicked off with professors sending congratulations to the 645 students who completed study at the local institution. The school also handed out a total of 960 awards.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner delivered the keynote address, also in virtual fashion. The current senator and former governor of Virginia first offered a few words of advice to the graduating class: “Don’t be afraid to fail.”
He went on to describe his first business ventures that went bankrupt before — in 1982 — he learned of a new technology for the time: cellphones. After gathering investors he launched his own business that paved the way for his success.
He didn’t mix words when telling the grads they are heading out into unknown territory tainted by COVID-19. The job market is far different than pre-pandemic times, he said.
“If anyone can handle these changes, it’s your generation,” the senator said. “There is hope for better days ahead with more and more folks getting vaccinated each day.”
Just as the new graduates are embarking on a new journey in life, DCC also is in the midst of a transition. Jacqueline Gill Powell’s last official day as president of DCC was Saturday, following the virtual commencement exercises.
Gill Powell submitted her resignation in early April to become special assistant to Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, a news release from the community college system said. She leaves after serving less than two years in the position.
At the time, Gill Powell would not talk to the Register & Bee, declining to comment further on her resignation.
Muriel B. Mickles begins today as the interim president for the college. She previously served as the vice president of academic, students and workforce development at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg.
“I have been closely associated with Danville Community College for many years,” Mickles said in a news release. “I have known and interacted with many DCC employees at conferences, workshops, in numerous meetings, et cetera. As I prepare to begin my new position at DCC, I believe that I will feel right at home.”
Mickles earned an associate degree in education from CVCC; a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in agency counseling from Lynchburg College; and a doctorate of education in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.
“DCC has already proven to be a hospitable and friendly college,” Mickles said. “I have enjoyed welcoming phone calls and emails from college employees, as well as individuals in the community since my interim appointment was announced. I can say with confidence that there is genuine affection and respect for the college and what it has to offer to the community.”