top story breaking

In unanimous vote, Danville School Board keeps mask mandate for students

Following a quick closed session Thursday night, the Danville School Board unanimously voted to continue requiring students to wear masks at the city’s schools.

“There’s certainly a lot of community transmission [of COVID-19],” Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis told the Danville Register & Bee after the board’s 7-0 vote. “The decision was to make sure we’re able to continue providing in-person instruction without a lot of spread in schools.”

The vote defies Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making mask-wearing among students in the state’s public schools optional.

This story will be updated.

