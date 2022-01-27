In unanimous vote, Danville School Board keeps mask mandate for students

Following a quick closed session Thursday night, the Danville School Board unanimously voted to continue requiring students to wear masks at the city’s schools.
“There’s certainly a lot of community transmission [of COVID-19],” Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis told the Danville Register & Bee after the board’s 7-0 vote. “The decision was to make sure we’re able to continue providing in-person instruction without a lot of spread in schools.”
The vote defies Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making mask-wearing among students in the state’s public schools optional.
This story will be updated.