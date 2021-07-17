'It's a very delicate issue with the constituents,' Pittsylvania County School Board member says of transgender vote

Pittsylvania County Schools already has policy prohibiting discrimination against students in place, said school board members who voted against the state's law regarding the treatment of transgender students.

"We already have something in effect that covers bullying and adhering to regulations," said Pittsylvania County School Board member George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall District. "We're going to provide safety for our students."

Constituents disagree with the state's model "and I do too," he added.

"It's a very delicate issue with the constituents of the county," Henderson said. "They had their say the other night and we voted our conscience. It may get me in trouble. If it does, so be it."

More than 100 residents attended the meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law.

After an unruly session involving shouts and heckling from residents — many actions out of step with an orderly meeting — the school board voted 4-3 to reject the state’s policy on transgender students.

That vote was likely moot since the board already had a policy that conforms to state guidance.