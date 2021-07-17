'It's a very delicate issue with the constituents,' Pittsylvania County School Board member says of transgender vote

Pittsylvania County Schools already has policy prohibiting discrimination against students in place, said school board members who voted against the state's law regarding the treatment of transgender students.
"We already have something in effect that covers bullying and adhering to regulations," said Pittsylvania County School Board member George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall District. "We're going to provide safety for our students."
Constituents disagree with the state's model "and I do too," he added.
"It's a very delicate issue with the constituents of the county," Henderson said. "They had their say the other night and we voted our conscience. It may get me in trouble. If it does, so be it."
More than 100 residents attended the meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law.
After an unruly session involving shouts and heckling from residents — many actions out of step with an orderly meeting — the school board voted 4-3 to reject the state’s policy on transgender students.
That vote was likely moot since the board already had a policy that conforms to state guidance.
On June 8, the Pittsylvania County School Board adopted a policy that guarantees "equal educational opportunities are available for all students, without regard to sex, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, disability, ancestry, marital or parental status or any other unlawful basis."
The policy also states the schools division "is committed to maintaining an educational environment free from harassment." It prohibits such treatment against students, employees and others on the basis of "sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, military status, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by law or based on a belief that such characteristic exists, hereinafter referred to as protected group status."
The 27-page document many residents talked about dictates to school districts how to treat transgender students, including allowing them to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
School board member Calvin Doss, who represents the Callands-Gretna District and voted against accepting the state policy, said, "I like the one we had that was more generic. We're going to make sure we don't discriminate. I just didn't like the way the state had written theirs."
The school system's adopted policy was recommended by the Virginia School Board Association, Doss said. The 27-page state policy "was typical government stuff that is just way over," he added.
"We had already voted for a policy that would satisfy the state's guidelines," Doss said.
It's the law
Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond, said if the state legislature overrides a certain local policy, that locality must comply.
Virginia is a Dillon rule state, which means state law supersedes local policy, Tobias pointed out.
"Localities don't have much power unless it's authorized by the General Assembly," he said.
In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Gloucester County School Board had violated the law when it prevented Gavin Grimm, a transgender male, from using the boys' bathroom several years ago. The Supreme Court's choice not to take up the transgender rights case resulted in a victory for Grimm and transgender rights advocates.
The Court of Appeals had found that Grimm is protected under the federal Title IX law that outlaws sex discrimination in education and under the Constitution guaranteeing equal treatment under the law.
The new legislation requires each school board to adopt, no later than the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than such model policies developed by the Virginia Department of Education.
Case-by-case
Pittsylvania County School Superintendent Mark Jones said the school board — through its vote — was expressing a concern shared by parents and its members wanted them to know "we work with all children and care deeply for each child's success and our policies are written to indicate that we do not discriminate against any child."
If there is an incident following a transgender child using the bathroom that corresponds with the gender with which they identify, it would be looked at on a case-by-case basis, Jones said.
"We would work with families and students and administrators of the school to assure the dignity of all children and concerns of all children as we work through these issues," Jones said. "We always consult policy and the code of Virginia in all the decisions we make."
The Virginia School Board Association crafted the county school division its policy regarding transgender students so it would follow state law, Jones said.
Views by members
During an interview Thursday, Henderson questioned the idea of allowing a boy who identifies as a girl to enter a girls bathroom, and asked "how many of them are actually transgender."
"We're opening up a can of worms," he said.
Doss expressed opposition to allowing a person who is transgender to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity.
"I don't think it's right to have them go into a bathroom with an opposite-sex person that doesn't identify that way," Doss said. "It's bad for the other child to do that."
