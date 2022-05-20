Japanese instructor at GW named Danville teacher of the year

Sharon Moore Leigg, a Japanese instructor at George Washington High School, was named teacher of the year for Danville Public Schools.

The Danville School Board officially honored Leigg at its Thursday evening meeting.

Leigg was originally an English teacher when she joined Danville Public Schools in 1995, but after becoming certified to teach Japanese in 2000, she transitioned to solely teaching Japanese.

She also chairs the foreign language department at the high school.

“I am surprised, excited and grateful,” Leigg said in a news release of receiving the top honor. “I came up through the DPS system. I have been teaching here for 26 years, so that’s about 38 years in all in this school system. It is really wonderful to be recognized and appreciated.”

Through a pen pal project under Leigg, GW students studying the Japanese language have made friends with Japanese pen pals through letter writing, a lost art in today's world of nonstop teenager texting.

“Both Japanese students and GW students have shared about musical groups and movies they like," Leigg said in a February article in the Register & Bee. "They talk about their favorite subjects, what they like to eat, who their favorite actor or actress is — typical kid stuff.

“However, this project of writing in the language of another person forces students to think beyond themselves and craft messages in the target language that another person can enjoy and learn from," she said. "It teaches students to be mini-ambassadors for their school, city and country.”

In addition to English, Leigg, a Danville native, has taught magazine journalism for the award-winning Euantes literary publication at GW, a news release stated. She also has served as an adjunct English instructor at Danville Community College.

“Mrs. Leigg is an overcomer, a problem-solver, and innovator, and a dynamic leader of our world language team,” GW principal Johnnie Wright-Simmons said in a statement. “She teachers her students to strive for excellence, to love learning and to respect each other.”

Her goal is to create a feeling of inclusion and fun in the classroom.

Leigg will serve as the district’s nomination for the 2022 Virginia Department of Education's Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year. She will also represent Danville Public Schools for Averett University’s Regional Educator of the Year award, the release stated.

Leigg has a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree from Warren Wilson College. She's continuing her education at Concordia University Chicago for her doctorate.