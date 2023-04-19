JeopardBee 2023 — an event that’s part spelling bee and part Jeopardy! — is returning next week.

A yearly fundraiser for Danville’s Project Literacy, it will be held at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company on April 27.

The nonprofit organization uses the proceeds to fund the program that provides free tutoring for low-literacy adults, according to a news release.

In Danville, the low-literacy rate is 18%, Project Literacy reported. That means that nearly 1-in-5 adults in the city read below a fourth grade level.

“Besides enriching the lives of our clients, having a literate population means a stronger, more prosperous community, and since 1986, our purpose has been to fulfill that ideal,” the news release stated.

Being a nonprofit organization, Project Literacy relies on grants, donations and fundraisers for operating expenses.

In addition to the competition among 13 teams, other activities include a 50-50 raffle and dessert table.

A food truck — Everything but the Kitchen Sink — will be on the premises and open by 5 p.m. The JeopardBee contest will begin at 6 p.m.

Last year, Averett University’s team walked away with the first-place finish. The competition also awards honors for the Most Enthusiastic Team and Most Creative Spellers.

Danville Project Literacy continues to search for adults who might benefit from its services. The organization offers what it calls “confidential one-on-one tutoring” for residents 18 and older in reading, writing and math.

Tutors, who are are trained volunteers, generally spend at least an hour a week with each client.

In addition, tutoring is available for English language learners and for those who want basic lessons in technology, the organization reported.

Materials for clients and tutors are free.

For more information, or to make a referral, visit www.danvilleliteracy.org or call 434-483-7994.