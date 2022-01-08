Keisha Averett fills interim seat on Danville School Board

On Thursday, the Danville School Board unanimous selected Keisha Averett to fill an interim board seat after Renee Hughes resigned her post in November.

Averett, a Danville native, works as a youth career coach for ROSS Innovative Employment Solutions at Virginia Career Works West Piedmont-Danville.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as interim school board member,” Averett said in a prepared statement. “My goal is to work collaboratively with the community in improving student achievement, to encourage parental involvement, and to uphold the vision, mission, and beliefs of Danville Public Schools.”

Averett was officially appointed to the seat when board members emerged from closed session Thursday evening.

She will serve on the board until a special election in November to fill the seat for the rest of the unexpired term.

Hughes, who stepped down Nov. 30, first started on the board in January 2003, according to the school system.

“It is with great sadness that I must tender my resignation from the school board,” Hughes said in a November statement. “Due to increased responsibilities in other areas of my life, I am no longer able to devote the time and energy that is required to be a good board member.”

Applications were accepted through Dec. 1 and then school board members started the interview process to fill the vacant seat.

“We are excited to work with her and continue this important work for Danville Public Schools,” Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said.

