Life in a pandemic: Students, teachers thrown a learning curve

Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, likened the sense of emptiness brought about when the pandemic first closed schools in 2020 to a tiny pinhole punched into a cup filled with water.

While liquid remains in the cup, a pool also starts building underneath. And it’s not clear where the water is flowing out.

“The thought was to try to get a new cup, but no cups were available and then once you realized it, all the liquid was gone,” she told the Register & Bee.

Those early days were “a very sad, trying, confusing, and tumultuous time for everyone because neither the students nor the adults could answer the question of, ‘What do we do next,’” she said.

The initial two-week shutdown in March 2020 because of the growing COVID-19 threat eventually led to closed classrooms for the entire school year, as ordered by then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

It was then educators knew things would be vastly different.

Dominated by remote-only learning to start the fall 2020 session, schools switched to a hybrid solution of having students in classrooms about two days in the week while others continued in virtual style.

That provided some teacher-to-student contact, but it was far from perfect.

“There will be many years before we recover the loss that has occurred during these past two years,” Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools, told the Register & Bee. “Smaller classes, mitigation strategies, virtual learning, extended year, increased tutoring and a much needed focus on mental health has been the tip of the iceberg during this last year of recovery.”

For Pittsylvania County Schools, instructional teams worked to minimize the impact of the pandemic as much as possible, said Superintendent Mark Jones.

“Although there is no substitute for in-person instruction, through the creation of innovative virtual learning environments and other measures designed to reach all students, educational professionals throughout the school division worked to mitigate learning loss,” he said.

For example, in 2021, the division provided what he calls a “comprehensive summer school program” to help those who had fallen behind. It also provided door-to-door transportation and meals. Another program is in the works for this coming summer, he said.

In addition, in-school and after-school tutoring options are available.

Jessica Jones explained some students have bounced bounce, but others still must navigate their way to improvements not only in academics, but social and emotional trauma.

“The business at hand is still the same: meet every child where they are and work with them to get them where they need to be every day,” she told the Register & Bee.

The morale

“As the pandemic rolled on, spirits were frequently tested,” Mark Jones said when asked how the pandemic impacted the morale of teachers and staff members.

“However, this shared experience only strengthened our ability to respond collectively to circumstances beyond our control,” he explained via email. “It would be inaccurate to claim that the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the difficulties imposed by it did not have a dampening impact upon the morale of teachers and staff; however, these individuals, because of their commitment to the students that they serve, worked to maintain their positivity, drawing strength from the knowledge that, through their efforts, they were enabling their students to continue learning despite the effects of the pandemic.”

The drop in morale came from many aspects, Jessica Jones said. In addition to hurdles with education, teachers had to cope with personal loss, like family and friends who died from the virus.

Some weren’t able to “maintain finances because of loss of income from working multiple jobs, or not being able to find a rhythm to address all the ever-changing challenges that were occurring in the workplace or at home,” she said.

Hairston believes everyone — teachers, staff, parents and students — across the nation should re-prioritized their lives in light of lessons learned from the pandemic.

“We are far more focused on what matters and far more empathetic,” she said. “However, unrealistic expectations have plagued our school districts across the nation.”

Silver linings

The pandemic spearheaded a technological revolution for many schools, especially those in rural Pittsylvania County. Mark Jones sees that as a silver lining.

“As a result, the term Virtual Learning is now firmly rooted in our educational vernacular and has become a viable alternative to traditional instructional settings,” he said. “The pandemic also showed us the value in the soft things: a hot meal, a kind word or hug from a teacher or friend and perhaps most importantly, a safe place to land.”

In Danville Public Schools, Hairston says there’s renewed focus on equity and access to learning.

“An appreciation for teachers and educators as a whole,” she explained when asked about positives springing from the pandemic. “An improved appreciation for what matters.”

She also pointed to a better appreciation for virtual learning with its Virtual Academy located in a former elementary school.

At Averett University, spokesperson Cassie Jones sees a heightened sense of resiliency and dedication after the pandemic caused so much chaos.

“This pandemic has taken a huge emotional, physical and psychological toll on everyone, but there are gifts that have surfaced,” she explained. “Our students continue to embrace these challenging times with thankfulness and great attitudes; faculty members continue to demonstrate the very reasons why our students appreciate them so much; and our incredibly talented staff — at all levels — work against enormous odds to ensure the care and well-being of our students.”

She said the pandemic propelled an added energy for the campus and helped students and staff members “learn to live in ambiguity and uncertainty.”

At Danville Community College, a food drive in spring 2021 was a memorable moment for spokesperson Faith O’Neal.

“It was wonderful to see our faculty and staff come together to support the community during such a challenging time,” she said. “We served more than 400 families that day with nutritious fruits, vegetables and dry goods.”

The tumultuous time also pushed the use technology for DCC.

“Although we would have never chosen to endure this pandemic, our faculty and staff were able to learn and use new technologies that will persist even after the pandemic ends,” O’Neal said. “These technologies will allow better access for students who cannot physically be on campus.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.