Masks stay on for Danville Public Schools

Danville Public Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside its facilities this coming school year that starts Monday.
Superintendent Angela Hairston recommended the protocols that were presented by director of safety and security William Chaney at the Danville School Board’s regular meeting Thursday evening. Board members approved the recommendation to implement the mask mandates and other requirements by a 7-0 vote.
“The recommendation is based on the CDC and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and rates of vaccination in the community,” Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview Thursday at George Washington High School.
Just 15.9% of people younger than 18 and 48.6% of those 18 and over in Danville have been fully vaccinated, according to Thursday figures from the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Only 44.8% of those eligible for the vaccine — those 12 and older — have been fully vaccinated in Danville.
The department of education, along with the Virginia Department of Health, released new guidance July 21 for schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The state health commissioner’s public health order that required masks to be worn by those age 5 and older in indoor instructional settings in schools expired last month. That was before new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were established.
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have left COVID-19 protocols up to individual school districts for the 2021-22 school year. However, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded school districts a new law passed this year by the General Assembly requires school districts to follow current CDC guidelines that now recommend masking in all K-12 settings.
Locally, cases have been rising in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 35 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since mid-March.
“We are excited to begin this school year with students in classrooms this time, but we know that certain protocols must be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hairston said in a prepared statement. “This layered protection strategy will be key in keeping students, teachers and staff safe and healthy so we can return to educating students in an engaged and rigorous environment.”
About 55% of Danville Public School employees including teachers and other employees — not including those in the public schools administration office — have been vaccinated, Hairston said.
About 90% of central office staff — those who work in the public schools administration office — have been vaccinated, Hairston said.
“We will continue to encourage students and staff members to get vaccinated,” Chaney said during his presentation.
Following Chaney’s presentation, school board member Brandon Atkins asked what the school district will do to encourage those in the school system to get vaccinated.
“We will do everything to we can to accommodate anyone who wants to get vaccinated,” Chaney said.
Piedmont Access to Health Services will have a clinic, and there should be a permanent vaccination clinic at George Washington High soon, Hairston said.
Board member Philip Campbell asked whether bus drivers will have to wear masks. Chaney assured him they would have to.
Other events
School officials also issued recommendations for athletic events, including a requirement that all spectators at indoor sporting events wear masks.
As for outdoor events, “We will recommend unvaccinated spectators at sporting events to wear masks, but we will not mandate mask usage for spectators or athletes while outside.”
Other recommended requirements from Hairston for the school division this coming year include:
Students maintain 3-6 feet social distance;
Desk shields/face shields;
Cafeteria shields be installed;
Contact tracing will be conducted immediately upon notification of a positive case;
Hygenica machines will be used to sanitize the schools;
Central office staff can remove masks if they are vaccinated;
Virtual academy staff can remove mask if vaccinated;
Vaccinated employees at the schools can remove masks when students are not on the premises;
Masks will be required on all buses, and buses will be at full capacity;
Coaches and athletes are not required to wear masks during competition, but those coaches and players that are not actively participating should be a minimum of 3 feet a part;
Capacity will be limited for indoor events to allow extra space;
All athletes and coaches will wear masks while traveling to and from sporting events on buses;
By order of Virginia High School League, visiting teams will obey COVID-19 protocols of the hosting team, if the visiting team refuses to obey, it will be considered a forfeit;
All workout equipment will be cleaned after use;