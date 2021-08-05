Masks stay on for Danville Public Schools

Danville Public Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside its facilities this coming school year that starts Monday.

Superintendent Angela Hairston recommended the protocols that were presented by director of safety and security William Chaney at the Danville School Board’s regular meeting Thursday evening. Board members approved the recommendation to implement the mask mandates and other requirements by a 7-0 vote.

“The recommendation is based on the CDC and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and rates of vaccination in the community,” Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview Thursday at George Washington High School.

Just 15.9% of people younger than 18 and 48.6% of those 18 and over in Danville have been fully vaccinated, according to Thursday figures from the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Only 44.8% of those eligible for the vaccine — those 12 and older — have been fully vaccinated in Danville.