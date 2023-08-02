GRETNA — An alarm is triggered after fake gunshots ring out at Gretna Middle School on a sunny Monday morning.

Soon, law enforcement and emergency vehicles arrive one by one over several minutes at the school’s parking lot.

The activity was part of a scripted mass casualty exercise, or mock-shooting, held at the school where about 200 people from about 20 organizations participated.

The purpose of the exercise was to test agencies’ preparedness and response in the event of a mass shooting.

“We just want to be as prepared as we can should we have a mass casualty event, whether it’s man-made [or naturally occurring], we just want to be as ready as we possibly can,” Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee in the Gretna High School parking lot before the exercise started. “The whole process is to, at the end of the day, see where our strengths are and where our weaknesses are so we can better serve when we’re called upon.”

An incident command was set up at the middle school, while reunification command was set up at the nearby high school.

Reunification refers to reuniting students with parents and teachers with spouses following a school incident.

Participating organizations included the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Schools, Gretna Police Department, Danville Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, FBI, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Transportation, Centra and Sovah Health-Danville.

The process leading up to the exercise started in January, when re-unification training was held with a nonprofit group, I Love U Guys, at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex.

Follow-up meetings were also held.

“We’ve been meeting on this process now for several months and it culminated in the actual event today,” Taylor said.

During Monday’s exercise, nearly 200 participants from agencies and organizations played the roles of students, teachers, parents, law-enforcement, EMTs and other responders, as well as a shooter.

“We pray that this will never happen in Pittsylvania County Schools,” said School Superintendent Mark Jones. “We have very safe communities in Pittsylvania County. We have very structured schools, so we feel very good, but you just never know.”

Jones pointed out that when a mass shooting happens in a community, the common refrain is “We didn’t think it would happen to our community.”

“So we want to be prepared in Pittsylvania County should something like this happen,” he said.

The county sheriff’s office has been working with the school system for about a year, Taylor said, to make sure his agency has maps and layouts of the county’s schools. That includes entrances and exits and places where responding vehicles can get in and out, he added.

“It’s been a lot in the planning process, so now we’re pushing that out to every one of these officers, every law-enforcement agency, so we can get the best response in the least amount of time,” Taylor said.

The active-shooter exercise started at around 8:20 or 8:30 in the morning and lasted until about noon, with mock news conferences including a spokesperson for Pittsylvania County and a spokesperson for VDOT acting as reporters asking questions of Taylor and other officials during updates throughout the morning.

At the start of the exercise, reporters stood on a grassy knoll — located between the high school and middle school — overlooking the middle school as the event unfolded.

Officials watched the “incident” unfold on monitors set up in separate rooms inside the high school.

What sounded like gunshots could be heard from the knoll just before an alarm goes off. Sheriff’s office and state police vehicles trickle into the parking lot.

A sheriff’s deputy sprints into the front entrance of the school and ambulances from Gretna and Chatham rescue squads arrive. A few minutes later, two more deputies trot into the school building, with weapons at the ready.

A medical helicopter takes off from behind the school and leaves and, as part of the exercise, returns to respond to the “shooting.”

Soon, county sheriff’s vehicles line the parking lot, along with those from other responders. Exercise participants are loaded onto two school buses while others are escorted on foot to the high school with their hands in the air.

“Parents” line the side of the high school, waiting to join their children inside.

“’Where are my children?’” one shouts at a deputy headed inside.

Inside a darkened observation room, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office investigator Molly Motley remotely keeps responders on the ground apprised of what’s happening at the scene of the shooting.

“I’m describing what’s going on, for the importance of training,” Motley said.

What she says is relayed to everyone responding at the middle school.

At just after 10 a.m., Taylor holds a “news conference” in which he informs media of a shooter entering the middle school. He was found dead in a bathroom.

“That shooter is deceased,” Taylor said, adding that authorities do not know his identity.

Whether his death was self-inflicted was not yet determined, he said.

There are some casualties, but he could not say how many.

More than 30 state troopers and 20 different agencies responded to the “shooting.”

“Their response has been rapid because of the training we did in advance of this,” Taylor said.

Another “news conference” was slated for 11 a.m.

As for the exercise, Taylor said authorities have identified “things we’ve got to do better.”

“We can always improve,” he said. “That’s the whole purpose of the exercise. It’s hard to anticipate everything that happens.”

A meeting was set to be held to assess the exercise and discuss strengths and weaknesses, what to improve.