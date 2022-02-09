Move from district prompts Pittsylvania County School Board member to resign

The Rev. Raymond Ramsey, who resigned from the Pittsylvania County School Board on Tuesday night, said he did so because he moved out of the district he was representing.

“It’s a hard thing,” Ramsey said of his decision Wednesday. “It was challenging work. I enjoyed it [being on the school board]. I’ll definitely miss being a part of the board.”

Ramsey, 75, was first elected to the school board in 2017 and had just been reelected in November without an opponent. He had also been selected as vice chairman for 2022.

Staunton River District school board member Don Moon was selected to replace Ramsey as vice chairman in a 5-0 vote, with Tunstall District member George Henderson abstaining.

He moved from the Banister District to Chatham in the Chatham-Blairs District on Friday. When asked if he planned to run for the latter seat on the school board, he said, “As of right now, that’s not in my thoughts.”

Ramsey, a Climax native, has been pastor at Greater Mt. Parrish Missionary Baptist Church in Penhook for 14 years.

J. Samuel Burton, a school board member who represents the Chatham-Blairs District, did not anticipate Ramsey’s resignation.

“It was a surprise to me and the rest of the board,” Burton said Wednesday.

Burton said Ramsey notified the school board chairman and school superintendent of his move last week.

The school board voted 6-0 to accept Ramsey’s resignation, which was announced by Chairman Calvin “Bunky” Doss at the Tuesday evening meeting.

School board members must reside in the districts that they represent. If they move out of their district, they must vacate their seat on the board.

The school board will follow state law in filling Ramsey’s vacancy. The board voted 6-0 to authorize Doss to petition Pittsylvania County Circuit Court to a writ of special election for the Banister District to fulfill Ramsey’s remaining term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025.

In the meantime, the school board is seeking applications for those interested in representing the Banister District seat on an interim basis until the special election can be held Nov. 8.

Those interested must reside in the Banister District. A public hearing will be held Feb. 28 to review applications, Doss said during the school board’s meeting Tuesday night.

Ramsey, who taught at Gretna and Mount Hermon elementary schools and was an administrator at Mt. Airy Elementary School, attended the former Northside High School in Gretna. He was also principal at the Pittsylvania County Regional Alternative School.

He volunteered and served on the board of the Chatham Rescue Squad and has been involved with other organizations in the area.

