Nsync’s “Bye Bye Bye” blasted in the background as Averett University freshmen bounced from station to station to gather last-minute details during move-in day Saturday.

The almost iconic song by the late-’90s boy band was only fitting since parents — later in the day — had to say farewell and allow their children to start an independent college journey.

Carrying boxes, mirrors and small refrigerators, parents, students and Averett athletes were roaming campus Saturday morning helping to get the newcomers moved in.

Once everyone gets settled, there will be some 500 residential students on Averett University’s campus. That doesn’t factor in regional residents attending classes or students who found nearby apartments or homes for rent.

Contrary to national counterparts, Averett expects to see up to an 11% enrollment bump once the final figures are completed in the next few weeks, university spokesperson Bill Dyer said Saturday.

The traditional class will likely land in the top-three for the record books and the online version is driving the numbers even higher.

“Averett Online has realized the largest growth since the program inception year-over-year,” Dyer explained.

After arriving on campus, the first stop was the check-in station located in an outside area, taking advantage of the not-too-warm summer day. There, Averett students greeted the new class members and got the process started.

Upperclassmen served as the welcoming face of the university in an effort to help the new students feel relaxed.

Coaches from Averett’s wrestling team also were in the check-in area to greet a new wave of athletes.

“We want everyone to feel at home, feel a part of the family, and that starts the first day they get here,” coach Alex Turley told the Register & Bee.

In addition to helping haul items for the new students, Averett wrestlers also did things like open doors and serve as an extension of the welcoming committee. Other athletes — including the football team — were spotted throughout the campus pitching in.

“I think the energy today is definitely positive,” coach Samuel Braswell, a former Averett wrestler, said. “Everyone is ready to start a new year and start a new journey.”

Braswell, who has been coaching for two years, ranks the move-in-day as one of the top-five biggest events of the year for the university.

“It’s just an all-around team event for everybody involved,” Turley said.

Blake Roulo, another coach, explained they like to be there when the recruits come in because going to college is a nerve-wracking experience.

On top of that, some students come from as far away as Georgia, Florida and Wyoming.

“So when they get here, the first thing they see is the person who recruited them or the last person they saw on campus,” he said, to make the process easier with familiar faces.

Dyer also noted Averett has many first-generation students. That means parents are experiencing the college life for the first time in addition to their teens.

“You want someone to feel as comfortable as possible leaving their kids with you,” Roulo said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to be the one to be in that parent role for the next four years.”

After the check-in process is complete, the next stop is an information center with about two dozen mini-stations. There students could pick up things like an network cord for their computer, Averett shirts and find out more details on other activities offered in — and around — campus.

Sydney Mounce, from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, was one of the new students waiting in line to get information.

She decided to come to Averett because of volleyball.

“I just liked the homy feel of it,” she said when asked why she picked Averett to further her education.

“It reminds me of our town, back home,” she explained of her impression of Danville. “I like that it’s not too much of a big city, because I wouldn’t be able to drive around that.”

Shelley Mounce, her mother, likes that it’s still close to home.

“And Averett had a good, winning volleyball team,” Shelley said, explaining her daughter signed with the college about a year ago.

Dyer said the incoming class is comprised of 50% student-athletes. Averett recently added two new sports — men’s volleyball, which will begin this year, and track that got underway in the last school year.

After gathering everything needed at the information stop, moving into the dorms is next on the to-do list for the day.

Over at Fugate Hall — one of the dorms — another team of students sat behind a table to hand out keys to the freshmen.

By about 10 a.m., the move-in process had slowed a bit, but every so often a stream of students and athletes walked by toting all the necessities needed to kick off a semester away from family, including the college staple of Ramen noodles.

Toilet paper, tissues, boxes of school supplies and tower fans rounded out the more popular items observed.

After getting things briefly situated in the new living quarters, freshmen had plenty of other activities and sessions to attend to on campus Saturday ahead of the Wednesday start of classes.

One of the final activities — dubbed a Bye Bye Bash — was planned later in the day as a send-off to parents.

“I guess we’re ready,” Shelley Mounce said Saturday morning when asked if she was prepared to part ways with her child. “And she’s the baby.”

