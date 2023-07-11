CHATHAM — A Southside Virginia native will take over the reins of Dan River High School.

By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Pittsylvania County School Board approved hiring Josh Bocock for the principal position. He currently serves as director of the Piedmont Governor’s School.

Being there for the last four years, he’s no stranger to students in Pittsylvania County.

“I’m excited to get started,” he told the Register & Bee in an interview after the meeting.

Born and raised in Henry County, he was a teacher for 10 years, instructing most of that time at Magna Vista High School. He then went on to administrative positions of assistant principal at Basset High School and secondary curriculum coordinator for Henry County Public Schools.

“I love high school,” Bocock told the Register & Bee. “It’s a great time in the development of a child’s life, and that’s why I’m really excited to get started with that.”

He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from James Madison University and a doctorate from Virginia Tech.

“Thank you for being here, I hope you know what you’ve gotten yourself into,” Pittsylvania County School Board Chair Calvin D. Doss said with a laugh Tuesday evening.

“We do welcome you to the Pittsylvania County Schools family,” Doss said on a more serious note. “It’s good to have such a qualified candidate.”

In other business, Superintendent Mark Jones reminded school board members of a crisis response training that’s planned for July 31 at Gretna Middle School.

According to a report from Kenyon Scott, assistant superintendent for operations, the school system will conduct a “full-scale mass casualty drill” at the middle school.

The high school and elementary school in Grenta will be staging, support and reunification locations.

“The schools’ close proximity to local fire and rescue headquarters and trauma-equipped medical facilities make them ideally suited for use in these capacities,” Scott wrote in his report to the board.

Even though it’s happening in Grenta, some 150 staff members from all county division schools will take part.

“A crisis response training event of this magnitude is unprecedented in our county and in much of our region,” Scott said in the report.

Agencies involved include the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, local health care providers, and fire and rescue departments.

The school system plans to alert the public before the event “to minimize any disruption and concern that may be caused” by the swarming emergency agencies in the area.

Jones also updated board members on something new this year for middle schools: sports.

All of the head coaching positions are filled and they’ve ordered and received most of the equipment.

“Looks like it’s shaping up well,” he explained. For example, middle school volleyball will start practice Aug. 17 with a first game set for Aug. 30.

Jones said they will play each county school twice, but he’s also talking with Piedmont and Dogwood districts to get some games going against teams there also.

School board member George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall district, signaled out the efforts by Jones to make something they’ve talked about for years a reality.

“I want to thank you,” Henderson said. “You’ve been behind it 100%.”

Jones noted they also will have boys basketball at the middle school level in the winter.

“We feel like it’s a good opportunity for our students,” the superintendent said.

In financial matters, the board approved asking the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to carry over $9.5 million in school funding for the next fiscal year.

“It’s a pretty large carry over,” Tracey Worley, director of finance for the school system, told the board members.

Some of the money is left in limbo because of delays. In some cases, the system still hasn’t been able to order vehicles and school buses, so money earmarked for that is just sitting.

Other leftover funding involves state grants.

The measure now goes before the board of supervisors.