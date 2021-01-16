New Danville Superintendent Angela Hairston prioritizing 'student experience' on road to improving schools

“We have to help children understand that there’s something beyond high school for them that’s going to be significant and have them career-ready,” Hairston said. “So we’ll look at our [career and technical education] program to see if we can engage children and allow them to take more courses at an earlier time in high school.”

It is Hairston’s hope as students become more involved in their education, SOL scores improve, graduation rates go up and accreditation comes back to the city’s schools. She’s quick to say, though, that accreditation is not the end goal. Rather, helping students learn and succeed remains the objective; accreditation will come as a result of that.

“Accreditation shouldn’t be a moment in time,” she said. “It should be the way you do business. Those standards will become the way we do business.”

Impact of COVID-19

Danville Public Schools, like all school systems, is attempting to ensure a quality education regardless of if a student is learning virtually or in person with safety precautions in place.

In doing so, the district must assess whether keeping the in-person group in that environment is the safest or wisest choice as COVID-19 cases continue to mount.

