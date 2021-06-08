New plan targets 5 areas for changes in Danville Public Schools

Danville Public Schools officials hope its new 5-year strategic plan will improve the school district’s performance.

The plan will cover 2021-26 and focuses on five areas for improvement, including student achievement, staff learning and growth, and culture and climate, among others.

“These goal areas were derived from a review of data, listening sessions, and survey data,” School Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a prepared statement. “They’re gaps we need to fill in a large area.”

The school division’s last 5-year strategic plan was in 2018, but that was under the previous superintendent, Stanley Jones.

“We are always working towards what is best for our students and our community, and the strategic plan will give us a guide to be able to provide the best for our students,” said School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs. “We appreciate everyone’s hard work, including the community members who participated, to create the plan, and we have the right leadership in place with Dr. Hairston to continue the process.”

Hairston, who began as superintendent in December 2020, inherited a school division where just two of 11 schools received full-accreditation status in the last round of assessment.