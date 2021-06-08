New plan targets 5 areas for changes in Danville Public Schools

Danville Public Schools officials hope its new 5-year strategic plan will improve the school district’s performance.
The plan will cover 2021-26 and focuses on five areas for improvement, including student achievement, staff learning and growth, and culture and climate, among others.
“These goal areas were derived from a review of data, listening sessions, and survey data,” School Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a prepared statement. “They’re gaps we need to fill in a large area.”
The school division’s last 5-year strategic plan was in 2018, but that was under the previous superintendent, Stanley Jones.
“We are always working towards what is best for our students and our community, and the strategic plan will give us a guide to be able to provide the best for our students,” said School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs. “We appreciate everyone’s hard work, including the community members who participated, to create the plan, and we have the right leadership in place with Dr. Hairston to continue the process.”
Hairston, who began as superintendent in December 2020, inherited a school division where just two of 11 schools received full-accreditation status in the last round of assessment.
Danville Public Schools students have also struggled with Standards of Learning exams in recent years, with barely over half of the district’s students passing English reading and English writing tests in 2018-19.
Additionally, the school division ranked near the bottom in percentage of on-time high school graduates in Virginia’s 2020 class with a mark of 81.2%.
Accreditation evaluations and SOL exams were both waived by the Virginia Department of Education for this 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
The goals
Each of the goal areas of the new strategic plan has specific objectives, including increasing the graduation rate for all students. To help achieve that, the division looks to develop a high school-to-work plan. That would include developing a career pathways plan for students who will enter the workplace directly through graduation, according to a news release from the school division.
Two other areas of improvement under the strategic plan include school operations and internal process and engagement and communication with families, local businesses, community agencies and advocacy groups to support improved student achievement.
The school division had been working since the beginning of the year to create the 5-year strategic plan. The school system worked with the Virginia School Boards Association on the plan, surveying teachers, students, staff and community members. Community meetings were also held.
“Some of the most powerful community meetings we held were with the students,” Hairston said in a prepared statement.
Using feedback, staff came up with a mission statement, which is to “inspire, educate, and develop students in collaboration with families and the community, to ensure students graduate college and/or [are] career ready.”
The steps
Steps to be taken to improve student achievement include providing students access to a rigorous curriculum, establishing expectations for planning and instruction, developing aligned curriculum guides, establishing instructional framework for teaching and learning, and others, according to the plan.
Also, the school division plans to develop a pre-K-12 literacy and writing plan, establish literacy and writing block expectations, provide ongoing professional learning for literacy specialists in K-8 schools, according to the plan.
The school system also hopes to take steps to increase enrollment and access to the gifted program and accelerated courses, such as identifying students from underrepresented groups who are in need of more rigorous learning opportunities, according to the plan.
To increase graduation rates, school officials plan to develop early warning systems to intervene with a student early, develop a school counseling program aligned to student academic planning and goal setting, and implement mentoring programs, according to the plan.
Other objectives include hiring and retaining “high quality, diverse staff and ensure all staff have the tools and instructional strategies to deliver aligned instruction to all students,” according to the plan.
They also include improving the staff evaluation process to ensure that evaluations are aligned with student achievement, according to the plan.