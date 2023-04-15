Danville has exciting developments happening, especially with the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino, and Danville Community College can play a role in providing workers for the resort, said the state community college system’s new chancellor.

“Danville’s got some really exciting things going on,” said Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Dore, who became its head on April 1. “Danville’s at the center of this ... economic development that’s going on here.”

The school’s IT and cybersecurity program could see its students finding work at the casino, he said during a visit at DCC on Thursday afternoon.

“IT and cybersecurity, that’s going to uptick some of our students funneling into the casino,” Dore said.

The two subject areas enable students to become qualified for positions at the casino involving surveillance, electronic security and maintaining computer systems and troubleshooting IT problems.

In addition, DCC could offer short-term, non-credit courses in culinary and hospitality, Dore said. The Caesars Virginia project will include a 500-room hotel and restaurants.

Offering those types of classes and programs would be part of the school’s overall focus on collaborating with industries.

“That is the model, that we work in partnership with industry,” Dore said. “When any industry is looking to come to the region, the most important question that they’re asking is, ‘Are you going to be able to provide the talent that I need to be competitive and to be successful?’”

Thursday was Dore’s first visit to DCC and Danville.

When asked his view of DCC, Dore joked, “I’m not supposed to say it’s the best campus, because all 23 are the best.”

There are 23 colleges in the state’s community college system.

“There’s an energy here,” Dore added regarding the city and DCC. “There’s an excitement and there’s an energy here, and I hear that from everybody about DCC.”

Dore (pronounced “door-ay”) is the 10th person to lead the Virginia Community College System, which was founded in 1966. He succeeded Sharon Morrissey, who was interim chancellor since July 2022, and has worked in community college settings for 27 years.

The state’s community college system serves more than 200,000 degree-seeking and workforce-career training students per year. Its fundamental mission is the same it’s always been, he said.

It has historically focused on serving students coming out of the K-12 system and will continue to do so, he said. However, the community college system’s mission now is to broaden and serve “the new majority of learners,” Dore said.

“Those are students beyond just coming out of high school, but those who are working learners and learning workers — parents, veterans, a much broader population of older students that are looking to skill and re-skill and up-skill for these new, emerging occupations that we’re seeing here in Danville,” he said. “We’re being called upon to serve a much more diverse population of learners moving forward.”

During his career, Dore has focused service on diverse and underrepresented populations to foster inclusive learning communities, supporting open access, student success and economic mobility, according to his bio provided by DCC.

Dore was previously president of campuses and executive vice chancellor at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. There, he led the college’s five campuses and workforce development initiatives, including the development of the college’s centers of excellence in response to the needs of that state’s workforce sectors.

He also served in higher education leadership positions in Tempe, Arizona, and San Francisco.

Dore earned his doctor of education degree at Pepperdine University, and master’s degrees from Georgetown University, Boston College and Santa Clara University.

He also has an advanced degree in philosophy from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and a bachelor’s degree from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Dore was also a 2017-18 Presidential Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.