CHATHAM — A nonprofit organization is hoping to land a grant to allow a partnership with Pittsylvania County Schools now that sports are offered at the middle school level.

Delilah White, the executive director of Off Season, presented a plan to the Pittsylvania County School Board on Tuesday evening.

Her group aims to empower “athletes through holistic sports development, training and education,” according to its website.

White wants to implement a sports development program for the middle schools. For the first time this year, the county’s four middle schools are offering sports: volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter.

The four schools — Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Tunstall — have never participated in interscholastic athletics, Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee recently.

“Physical activity is good for all of us, and children in middle schools are growing, developing hand-eye coordination and gaining greater physical strength,” Jones said. “Athletics builds confidence and dedication as well.”

The superintendent pointed to research that shows student-athletes maintain higher grade point averages.

White said they’ve applied for a grant and if approved, could launch the partnership in January.

The program would be an after-school sports development training with a goal to increase interest in the offerings.

“Thanks you for your work to overcome the sports development gap here in Pittsylvania County,” she said, praising the efforts for the school system’s launch of middle school sports.

The program would be two days a week from about 3:30 to 6 p.m. and be offered at each middle school.

She hopes it will allow students to “Adopt to, and embrace, the new sports programs you have made available to them,” she said.

After her presentation, Pittsylvania County School Board Calvin Doss wished her luck in her grant-funding quest.

“We are going to need help” to start up the middle school program, he said.