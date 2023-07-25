After seven years on block scheduling, George Washington High School is switching back to a more traditional seven-period day when students return next month.

In academic circles, block scheduling allows four classes each day that are completed in a half a semester. Then the next semester, four new classes start.

School leaders found pitfalls with the block method and also discovered that 10% more students received failing grades in the fall of 2022 compared with the 2015-16 school year, the last time a seven-day period was in place.

The uptick in failing scores also factors in a new 10-point grading scale that was implemented last year, further compounding the problem. Essentially, a failing grade in 2015 could be one that passes with the new system. Under the somewhat easier to pass 10-point scale, more students still received failing grades versus seven years ago.

“A traditional 4x4 block schedule has not produced desired results: increased student achievement and graduation rates,” George Washington High School Principal Reyhan Deskins told the Register & Bee.

This year, students will have seven 50-minute classes that stretch the entire school year, allowing more time for teaching and cutting down on the amount of testing, Deskins explained.

When it comes to deciding on schedules, there are three things Deskins said are “non-negotiable,” First, three hours per month should be dedicated to what he calls “collaborative planning.”

The other two are the actual teaching times and aligning planning, instruction and assessment.

“We wanted to increase classroom instructional time, increase student engagement and provide dedicated common planning time for teachers,” Deskins said. “Moving to a yearlong schedule reduces the amount of testing and allows more time for instruction and test preparation.”

Deskins says having scholars — that’s what he calls all of his GW students — in the classes throughout the year will do a better job of building relationships, increasing student engagement and be more in line with attention spans.

“This does not negatively impact graduation requirements and credits,” Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, said

The Virginia Department of Education establishes the diploma requirements, she explained. That means for a standard diploma, a student needs 22 credits. For an advanced diploma, they need 26 credits.

Over the four-year period at GW, students will have a chance to earn 28.

The also offers something it calls a “sunshine” period. That’s a time between 7:10 and 8 a.m. for students to take classes or get extra help.

“This gives scholars an opportunity for an eighth class, whether it be an extra curricular or remediation,” Deskins said.

Davis said students can earn four credits over four years via the sunshine period in middle school with courses like algebra and foreign languages.

Deskins suggests that parents talk with a school council to arrange taking a class in the “sunshine” period.

Sunshine Period courses were offered based on scholar interest and willingness to participate. Parents should communicate with their scholar’s school counselor if they are interested in taking a class during the Sunshine Period.

Otherwise, the bell rings to start the school day at 8:30 a.m., just as it did in the block era.

During the fourth and fifth periods, there will be four 25-minute lunch breaks and Students will be dismissed at 4 p.m. this year.

Deskins said after cafeteria renovations are finished — the school is undergoing major upgrades thanks to funding from a 1% sales tax approved by voters in 2021 — GW will go back to having three lunch periods and letting students out at 3:30 p.m., a standard practice in the last few years.

When it comes to teachers, they will receive two planning periods, meaning they will only be instructing for five classes each day. One will be a period for personal planning and the other — a common planning period — will be used to “collaborate with other teachers in their content area,” the principal explained.

“These collaborative planning periods are called Professional Learning Communities, where teachers will review student achievement data and develop common plans and assessments aligned to state standards,” Deskins said.

Before the changes are implemented, they met with student leaders, faculty and parents to go over the details and hear feedback, he said.

The seven-day schedule will provide more hallway time for students in between classes. That’s sometimes presents an opportunity for altercations or fights to arise.

However, that wasn’t a factor in moving off the block method.

“We do not create master schedules based on discipline apprehensions,” Davis said when asked if leaders are worried about more fights breaking out with increased class changes. “We create master schedules to support student achievement, including improving SOL scores and on-time graduation rates.”

Galileo Magnet High School — Danville’s other high school — will stay on block scheduling since it’s working well there, Davis confirmed.