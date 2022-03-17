ODU to launch satellite campus at Danville's Institute for manufacturing engineering technology degree

Old Dominion University will start a satellite campus at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research for a manufacturing engineering technology degree program.

Officials announced the partnership during an event Thursday morning at the Institute.

ODU is launching its first four-year degree in manufacturing engineering technology at its Norfolk campus. Under a partnership, the Institute will host third- and fourth-year undergraduate-level classes for the degree at the Danville campus.

"People throughout this area will now have a chance to get an associate's degree ... and then finish up that third and fourth year here," Betty Jo Foster, interim president at the Institute, said during the announcement.

Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville will launch a corresponding associate degree in manufacturing engineering technology to serve as a pipeline to the workforce and pathway to the four-year ODU degree.

The two-year associate degree will eventually be available to all of the state's community colleges.

"This partnership will serve as a cornerstone of the Virginia defense manufacturing community," Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw said at the event.

The bachelor's and associate degrees are part of the Virginia Maritime Industrial Base Consortium's "Talent Pipeline Initiative." The program's purpose is to develop job-ready workers for defense and industrial-base employers through an enhanced K-12-to-university training pipeline.

"Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin, your governor, understands the moral, the economic imperative that a strong defense industrial base presents, particularly in the maritime domain," Crenshaw said. "He is a champion of our defense manufacturing community."

Workforce shortages in the Navy and defense-contract industries — especially manufacturing engineering technology — are at an all-time high, said Brian O. Hemphill, president of ODU.

"We must do more to ensure that workforce needs, both today and tomorrow, are met," Hemphill said during the announcement. "Without question, ODU will be a major player in modernizing the manufacturing workforce when we think about the defense industry."

Students in Southside Virginia will also be able enter the program through the Academy for Engineering and Technology, and career and technical dual-enrollment programs. Workers in the industry will also be able to enter the program.

"The expansion of ODU's presence in Southern Virginia really offers a real regional step, a regional opportunity also, for our students," Hemphill said.

The classes will be offered with on-site, virtual and hybrid options, using advanced manufacturing lab space at the Institute.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $5 million grant to the VMIBC, which earned the federal designation as a Defense Manufacturing Community. The VMIBC includes ODU, the Institute and 30 other organizations.

Anyone interested in learning more about the associate and bachelor's degree programs in manufacturing engineering technology can visit www.ialr.org/manufacturing-engineering-technology to complete an interest form.

