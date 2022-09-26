Only two Danville public schools achieve full accreditation

Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School were the only two schools in Danville to receive full accreditation from the state.

The remainder of the Danville School Division's schools were accredited with conditions, according to state accreditation ratings released last week by the Virginia Department of Education.

The state accreditation ratings released Thursday were the first made since the 2019-20 school year. They had not been done since then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attempts to reach most members of the Danville School Board were unsuccessful Monday. Most of them did not respond to emails by deadline Monday.

Vice Chairman Ty'Quan Graves would not comment for this story, referring questions to the school division's public information officer.

Chairwoman Crystal Cobbs pointed out that no schools were denied accreditation and the school system is working to improve the division's performance.

"We are continuing to do what the Virginia Department of Education has laid out for us," Cobbs said, referring to requirements imposed on the district following an academic review nearly two years ago. "We are cooperating under the memorandum of understanding and the corrective action plan."

Danville school officials said some schools saw growth above pre-pandemic rates in Standards of Learning scores among students in math and reading.

Students are recovering from lost instructional time from the pandemic, officials said. SOL testing did not take place in 2019-20.

"We are excited to see students rebounding with our growth rates," Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a news release from Danville Public Schools. "Growth shows that our students are continuing to learn at a high level, and it's a good predictor that our students will continue to improve and achieve."

But gaps in students' performance need to be filled and work still needs to be done to further improve, officials said.

Accredited schools have all school quality indicators at either level one or level two. In addition, high-performing schools with waivers from annual accreditation authorized by the General Assembly are rated as accredited.

Schools accredited with conditions are those with one or more school quality indicators at level three

Those that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address level three school-quality indicators are denied accreditation.

State accreditation standards measure performance on several indicators, including proficiency and growth in reading, writing and arithmetic, absenteeism, graduation and completion, and achievement gaps among student groups in English and math.

Also, another factor that determines accreditation includes a formula for growth rates that lumps together student SOL pass rates with those of students who did not pass but showed improvement in English and math.

The following schools showed improvements over three years: E.A. Gibson Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, Park Avenue Elementary, School Elementary, Woodberry Hills Elementary and O.T. Bonner Middle School.

Science is one subject area the school system is working to improve, including focus on hands-on learning in labs, said science curriculum coordinator Olivia McCraw in a news release.

Also, the school division has implemented Literacy Playbook, which guides reading and writing instruction across all grade levels. Math and literacy coaches have been added to each school, officials said.

The division is working to reduce student absenteeism and improve attendance by creating plans for students with multiple absences, including doing home visits.

"No learning occurs when there's an empty seat, so we want to make sure our seats are full in each school," Hairston said in a news release.

In July 2020, the state department of education placed the school division under a corrective action plan due to continued decline in student achievement and findings from an academic review.

The plan gives directives to the school board, superintendent, district and school leadership and teachers. The directives apply to classroom instruction, attendance, staffing and accountability.

In addition, the superintendent must meet with the state education department each month to provide evidence the school system is addressing all aspects of the plan, Hairston said.

The school board chair is also required to meet with the state superintendent of instruction to give proof of the school board's work as well.

"Effective implementation of the corrective action plan is the key to our success," Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday. "After only one year, the special education department met all goals in the corrective action plan, as an example."

The December 2019 state academic review found that the school division needed to ensure that its classroom instruction and assessments were in line with the state's curriculum; use information to make good instructional decisions and address professional development among teachers; and revise grading practices and eliminate the practice of promoting a student to the next grade based on age.

"In addition to our academic work, we are also increasing our wraparound services, such as tutoring, mentoring, summer programs, credit recovery, our transition stop and more, to further assist students in their achievement levels," Hairston said.

Also, school board members were required to participate in training through the Virginia School Boards Association and focus on policy revision with emphasis on student achievement.

Other findings from the academic review included ensuring Danville Public Schools would use school climate scores, discipline data and attendance information to bolster operations and student support; and the district would ensure employees were evaluated regularly, and improve recruitment and retention.

The department helps out the school system in other ways as well.

"The Virginia Department of Education provides technical assistance in the areas of leadership, budgeting, staffing, curriculum and instruction and parent engagement," Hairston said.

As for Pittsylvania County, all of its schools achieved full accreditation.