Open house planned Aug. 22 for The Transition Stop at Woodrow Wilson School

Danville Public Schools and the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County will hold an open house at The Transition Stop located at Woodrow Wilson School in Danville from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The purpose is to reintroduce community leaders, referral agencies and funders to the services available to students who are identified by the McKinney-Vento Act or those who are deemed “unaccompanied homeless youth.”

In the summer of 2019, Danville Public Schools saw a need to expand services to students who are absent from school because they lack basic life essentials. Removing barriers to learning through distribution of free clothing, underwear, shoes, coats, hygiene and school supplies, and providing free access to washer and dryer facilities would help to eliminate absentee issues and give these students equal access to education.

Simultaneously, the United Way had begun collecting donations of unwanted teacher supplies for the Teacher Supply Swap and was searching for a place to house the initiative. Conversations between the two groups resulted in a partnership to develop The Transition Stop.

Originally located at J.M. Langston High School, The Transition Stop provides students a one-stop shop for services and supplies that are conveniently located in one location. The program also helps to boost students’ self-confidence, reduce chronic absenteeism, decrease bullying episodes, and increase youth personal hygiene.

A grant from the Danville Regional Foundation and individual donors, in addition to donations of clothing and other items has made the program possible.

Community srives, organized by the United Way, helps to continually generate needed items for the program.