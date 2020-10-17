Pittsylvania County, Danville not asking voters for an extra 1-cent sales tax for school construction

Earlier this year, the General Assembly authorized four Southside Virginia localities to let residents vote on raising sales taxes to pay for school construction needs.

However, only two of the four — Henry and Patrick counties — have placed the measure on the ballot this fall.

Under House Bill 486, Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville could have done the same. Instead, officials said they plan to postpone the referendum until 2021 but did not give much detail as to why.

Henry County officials requested the measure in their legislative agenda for the 2020 General Assembly session. Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, who represents Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties, sponsored the bill authorizing the counties of Henry, Northampton (on the Eastern Shore), Patrick, and Pittsylvania, and the city of Danville to impose an additional local sales and use tax of up to 1%, with all proceeds going to fund construction or renovation of local schools.

Until this year, only Halifax County had been granted that authority. The additional tax must first be approved by voters at a referendum and initiated by a resolution of each local governing body.