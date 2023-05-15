Tunstall High School agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor Jessica M. Jones received the national California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence on May 5 during the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala held at the Anthem in the District Wharf of Washington, D.C.

The NEA Foundation Awards for Teaching Excellence program recognizes educators from around the country who promote both excellence in teaching and advocacy for the profession.

The California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence is unique. In addition to being recognized for excellence in the classroom and instructional practice, Jones was nominated by her peers — her National Education Association state affiliate, the Virginia Education Association — for her professional practice; advocacy for the profession; commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice; family and community engagement; and leadership in professional development.

California Casualty, an auto and home insurance company, serves as a partner to and sponsor of the NEA Foundation. California Casualty has sponsored the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence for over 70 years.

“This has been an amazing experience," Jones said. "I am thankful for and proud to represent my colleagues, students, and communities across the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Because the NEA Foundation values both professional development and diversity, as an award recipient, Jones is invited to participate in the NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellowship. Fellows learn how to prepare their students for a connected and multicultural world in this comprehensive, year-long professional development program, which includes an international field study in June and July of 2024.

The NEA Foundation is a national nonprofit and philanthropic organization based in Washington, D.C. Founded by educators, the foundation’s mission is to work in partnership with others to promote the best in public education.

The NEA Foundation believes that the most innovative and effective policies and strategies emanate from educators engaged in authentic partnership with policymakers, students, parents and others who are committed to educational equity, excellence and opportunity.

Through the transformative power of these partnerships, the NEA Foundation believes improvement can be made in both students’ and communities’ educational experiences.