Pittsylvania County Schools will expand STEM offerings to all elementary facilities this year to give students additional hands-on learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math at a time when the system expects enrollment to continue trending upward.

Known as the Innovation STEM Lab, it was a pilot program last year at four of the elementary schools, Teresa Petty, assistant superintendent for instruction at Pittsylvania County Schools, explained to the Register & Bee.

Mainly working with fourth and fifth graders, the overall idea is to give students real-world activities that center in the area of STEM. Computer science standards will be implemented across the curriculum while the daily learning will work to solve global problems, according to a presentation provided to the Register & Bee.

The technology aspect is particularly intriguing when it comes to STEM offerings.

“It enables the students to see a different way of completing tasks and sharpens their skills especially with our STEM program with the use of robotics,” Melanie Chappell, elementary STEM/gifted teacher with the school system, said.

Another sphere of the STEM curriculum is Project Lead the Way.

As an example, last May employees from Huber Engineered Woods — a woods product manufacturer in neighboring Halifax County — visited the STEM lab at Southside Elementary School.

Huber is the business partner that funded the Project Lead the Way in all 10 elementary schools across the county for this coming year.

During the visit, Huber representatives engaged with students in lessons conducted by lead STEM instructor Melanie Chappell and elementary STEM resource teachers Cathleen McGarvey and Tamara Ferguson.

“The Project Lead the Way Launch modules allow students to be immersed in rigorous hands-on activities, projects and problems that build upon each other and relate to the real world,” Petty explained.

The school system also has a STEM Academy designed for high school students as a way to explore career paths.

“These students have the opportunity to select from one of two innovative program academies that include advanced manufacturing or health and medical sciences,” Angela Rigney, director of career and technical education, explained.

Students who were accepted into the program leave high school for a half-a-day to attend the STEM Academy located in Chatham.

For the the advanced manufacturing track, for example, ninth graders will get an orientation in a wide array of careers. The program will also allow students to take part in both individual and team projects like creating products that “demonstrate critical elements of manufacturing.”

In the health and medical science part, 10th graders will be exposed to medical terms and do a deep-dive into the world of biology.

The advanced STEM offerings, especially at the elementary level, are being implemented as Pittsylvania County appears to be gaining student population.

Last year, the system was up 120 students, Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee in a June interview.

The reason, according to Jones, is in part due to the “good instructors that are teaching in our classrooms.”

But recruitment is still a problem, mirroring issues a other schools across the United States.

“Staffing has been more challenging since the pandemic across the nation,” Steven Mayhew, assistant superintendent for administration, told the Register & Bee via email. “We are confident in PCS that we will open on August 9th with classrooms ready for students.”

And while Mayhew didn’t have exact enrollment figures at his fingertips — he was out of the office when contacted — he said it continues to be an upward trend.

Beyond STEM, the quickly evolving world of technology enhances “the way students learn by allowing them to keep up with 21st century standards, stay engaged, collaborate easier, keep them motivated and spark interest in new things,” Chappell said.

“As far as instruction goes, technology allows teachers to create more personalized lessons and use better equipment to keep the students engaged,” she said.

And open house for county schools is planned from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7, two days before schools kick off for the new year Aug. 9.