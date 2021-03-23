Pittsylvania County on board with new CDC guidelines as some students back to school 4 days a week

"The problem to be solved is how to ensure students receive their meals in the classroom without violating the need to keep masks on if the distance is decreased from 6 to 3 feet," she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "Our children and staff must eat, but it must be done so appropriately and in a safe environment."

A note the superintendent shared with parents stressed situations are different in each school because of seating capacity limitations and transportation.

"Some schools may have more availability for returning students than others," the note reads. "Therefore, the number of students returning for in-person learning is expected to be different for each school."

Just like schools across the state, the facilities in Pittsylvania County are vastly different, Jessica Jones said. Some have newer buildings and ventilation systems and some are more densely populated than others.

"Ultimately, we have to ensure the health and safety of students, their families and communities, and educators," she said.

More phases

The superintendent's note said school staff members will "evaluate the school situations so that as many students as possible are permitted to return to in-person learning."