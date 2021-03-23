Pittsylvania County on board with new CDC guidelines as some students back to school 4 days a week

Pittsylvania County Schools are already implementing reduced physical distancing guidelines as the division brings more students back into the classrooms for additional days.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened recommendations to allow students to sit 3 feet apart in classrooms. Previously, the recommendation had been 6 feet.
This new protocol comes as more school systems around the country try to bring back students after nearly a year of remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Pittsylvania County, Superintendent Mark Jones said the schools had made changes in the classrooms and also increased school bus capacity so more students can attend classes four days a week.
The latest phased approach started March 15. Some kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students who were learning by remote means while on a waiting list started coming back to in-person instruction. Also, fourth- and fifth-grade students determined to be "at-risk" returned to a 4-days-a-week format.
"As the division brings additional students back to school, each school’s classroom and school bus capacities will determine how many students can safely return," Jones said in an email to the Register & Bee. "The elementary schools have made excellent progress since March 15."
Danville Public Schools has launched an internal task force to look into the new CDC guidance, Superintendent Angela Hairston said.
"Safety has always been our top priority. We appreciate the new guidance which provides the opportunity to bring back more students face-to-face," she said.
"The group is meeting to determine best practices for our students and staff moving forward."
Danville students had the option to return to in-person learning late last year, but that was paused during the holidays with more COVID-19 cases popping up in the region.
Pittsylvania County was one of only about 35 school divisions — out of 132 across the state — that started bringing back students to classes in October. Then the schedule placed students in school two days a week, a measure that allowed for ample distancing.
Next week the division plans to have middle school in-person learners who are failing reading or math make the transition to four days per week. High school students who are failing four courses also will double in-person learning then.
The guidelines
These new CDC guidelines still enforce mask-wearing in the classrooms and maintaining 6-feet of distance while eating.
Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, said classrooms have doubled as cafeteria settings this year, making the new ruling cumbersome when it comes to eating.
"The problem to be solved is how to ensure students receive their meals in the classroom without violating the need to keep masks on if the distance is decreased from 6 to 3 feet," she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "Our children and staff must eat, but it must be done so appropriately and in a safe environment."
A note the superintendent shared with parents stressed situations are different in each school because of seating capacity limitations and transportation.
"Some schools may have more availability for returning students than others," the note reads. "Therefore, the number of students returning for in-person learning is expected to be different for each school."
Just like schools across the state, the facilities in Pittsylvania County are vastly different, Jessica Jones said. Some have newer buildings and ventilation systems and some are more densely populated than others.
"Ultimately, we have to ensure the health and safety of students, their families and communities, and educators," she said.
More phases
The superintendent's note said school staff members will "evaluate the school situations so that as many students as possible are permitted to return to in-person learning."
More students are expected to come back for the four-day format starting March 29 including elementary children considered "at-risk academically" who were taught via paper packets, a method of remote learning for those in broadband void areas of the county.