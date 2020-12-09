Pittsylvania County School Board at odds over appropriate time to revert to virtual learning

“If you do these five things, you’re OK to go to school? Well, I don’t agree with that,” Doss said.

Doss also said Mark Jones has offered “nothing” when he’s asked him what it would take to close the schools.

Through email on Wednesday, Mark Jones said a number of metrics are considered in the decision to keep schools opened or closed. But he did not directly answer if any one metric, or any combination of metrics, has to hit a certain threshold for the school division to revert to virtual learning.

As of Tuesday, there have been 55 total cases among Pittsylvania County Schools students and staff since Sept. 28. Fifteen of those are active cases.

Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Henderson voiced his agreement with Doss, saying he considered positive cases among students and staff members to be unacceptable “collateral damage” of keeping schools open for the sake of keeping the educational environment as normal as possible.

“I am not willing to use collateral damage to obtain anything in the form of a goal just to say, ‘We did it,’” Henderson said.