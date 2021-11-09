Pittsylvania County School Board blesses recount efforts, extends Thanksgiving holiday

The Pittsylvania County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to forge ahead with efforts to seek a recount after a 1% sales-tax measure to improve facilities failed by 23 votes in last week's election and also extended more staff time off for Thanksgiving week.
Members also approved an investigation to explore what other options are available including seeing if the referendum could be put on the ballot another year.
County voters rejected the idea of imposing a new tax by a razor-thin 23 vote margin — 12,751 to 12,728. The tax would have generated about $3.3 million per year to pay for upgrades to aging school buildings.
Addressing the board Tuesday, Martha Walker, the chairperson for Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, said she was struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the ballot measure.
The group was formed to support the sales-tax hike.
"Has our fully accredited school system lost the support of this community," she asked. "Were people rejecting another tax? Were the politics of this county confusing the issue of school progress?"
To try to find answers, a survey was posed to Pittsylvania County residents to determine why so many — 50% — were against it.
Of the 97 responses received earlier this week, the majority said they believe the no vote was driven because residents simply didn't want another tax. Others didn't fully understand how other school funding was being used.
A trust factor with the governing school board was the third top reason given for the rejection.
Sam Burton, the chair of the school board, said he worked the polls on Election Day and was shocked at the people who didn't even know about the ballot item.
"They don't keep up with it," he said, also trying to reason why the extra funding was narrowly rejected.
Besides an official recount, school administration officials have talked with the Virginia Board of Elections and local delegates to see if it's possible to put the measure before the public again. The local delegates are looking into what can be done.
The General Assembly passed a measure to allow localities to impose a 1% sales tax if it won support of voters. The money generated from the tax can only be used for school construction.
"I think we all took it for granted it would be too easy," Burton said. "We didn't get out and work for it."
Thanksgiving holiday
In another matter and after much discussion, the board voted 6 to 1 to extend the Thanksgiving holiday to the entire week for all school employees.
The motion was made after board members lamented the "burned out" school workforce, including administrators having to cover teaching duties because not enough substitute teachers are available.
Burton, who voted against the extra days off, said he was concerned more thought and planning didn't go into the decision.
For instance, parents will now have to make arrangements for child care for two extra days Thanksgiving week.
"It has nothing to do with if they deserve it or not," he said. Instead, he explained a plan should be in place instead of just doing it at the "spur of the moment."