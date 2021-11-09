Pittsylvania County School Board blesses recount efforts, extends Thanksgiving holiday

A trust factor with the governing school board was the third top reason given for the rejection.

Sam Burton, the chair of the school board, said he worked the polls on Election Day and was shocked at the people who didn't even know about the ballot item.

"They don't keep up with it," he said, also trying to reason why the extra funding was narrowly rejected.

Besides an official recount, school administration officials have talked with the Virginia Board of Elections and local delegates to see if it's possible to put the measure before the public again. The local delegates are looking into what can be done.

The General Assembly passed a measure to allow localities to impose a 1% sales tax if it won support of voters. The money generated from the tax can only be used for school construction.

"I think we all took it for granted it would be too easy," Burton said. "We didn't get out and work for it."

Thanksgiving holiday

In another matter and after much discussion, the board voted 6 to 1 to extend the Thanksgiving holiday to the entire week for all school employees.