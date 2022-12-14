Pittsylvania County School Board delays implementing gun-free zone resolution

The Pittsylvania County School Board on Tuesday evening voted to delay implementing a gun-free zone resolution — that includes the space where meetings are held — until March to allow time to sort out details amid confusion after the measure was passed last month.

The goal of the original resolution, said Calvin Doss, chairman and representative of the Callands-Gretna district, was to address worries residents had with members of the public appearing at meetings with weapons. The concerned residents were unaware since the public meeting space was not a school, there was no such regulation outlawing guns.

Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins addressed the board Tuesday night on the legalities and confusion surrounding the resolution adopted at the November meeting.

Haskins first explained the federal and state laws that make bringing a weapon into a school a crime do not extend to other places, such as the public meeting space in a building owned by Pittsylvania County Schools.

The Virginia General Assembly in 2021 passed a bill that allows school boards to declare gun-free zones outside of schools as defined by law. However, since the legislature didn't lump a punishment with it, the only prosecutorial avenue for a violator would be a charge of trespassing.

In addition, the public would need to be notified of the gun-free zone. That can come in the way of a warning to someone with a weapon at a meeting or posted signs stating the gun-free zone.

However, law enforcement will not be able to randomly search anyone suspected of carrying a weapon.

"We aren't going to be able to pat people down, that's a Fourth Amendment violation," Haskins explained.

"I want you to understand that practical difficulties in keeping this," Haskins said, again noting that trespassing would be the only charge enforceable by the resolution.

Haskins also noted the board cited the wrong code in the resolution. However, since the language was correct, it wouldn't impact being able to charge someone who's in violation.

"Right now, anyone who comes in here with a gun is entering without your permission," Haskins said.

The resolution extends to other school-owned properties including the central office and maintenance buildings.

The meeting space is shared by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, adding another layer turbulence to the ordeal.

"We have insulted some folks," said Sam Burton, representing the Chatham-Blairs district, who noted he abstained from voting in the resolution in November. He also questioned the reason behind the the rush to implement such a measure.

"Can you tell me the urgency," he asked school board member George Henderson, who made the motion to for the gun-free zone resolution last month.

"I'll tell you when you and I go into closed session," Henderson, of the Tunstall district, responded.

Burton again brought into question why members of the board of supervisors weren't consulted since the resolution impacts their meeting space as well.

"We're meddling in the supervisors in how they run their building," Burton said. "Your working relationship with each one of those board members is important."

Circling back to the original reason for the resolution, Doss highlighted the safety of students and staff members and the complaints from county residents.

"I don't think we need a bunch of gun carrying people," coming to the meeting, he said, also referencing times when tensions are high.

"I think you would limit people being in here and losing their temper," he said. "That's what you try to protect."

Haskins also reminded the board — after a question from Kevin Mills, who represents the Westover district — that brandishing a firearm was still a crime even without the resolution.

For example, it doesn't matter if someone points a weapon in a school board meeting or on the street, the brandishing charge would still be valid.

In the end, the members unanimously voted to not implement the resolution until the March meeting.