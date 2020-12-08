Pittsylvania County School Board rejects motion to start January with virtual learning

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In essence, Jones continued, the motion likely failed because prior conversations had not been had about what sorts of local health metrics or thresholds would need to be met to justify reverting to a virtual model. She said Superintendent Mark Jones and the members of the board need to have that discussion soon so that they can all be on the same page.

“In order to perform his duties [as superintendent], he needs to have a clear set of expectations and direction,” Jessica Jones said. “You can’t create that in a 5-minute conversation.”

Prior to the vote, Henderson voiced his agreement with Doss, saying he considered positive cases among students and staff members to be “collateral damage” of keeping schools open for the sake of keeping the educational environment as normal as possible.

“I am not willing to use collateral damage to obtain anything in the form of a goal just to say, ‘We did it,’” Henderson said.

Burton and Crump followed with like-minded arguments that the school district hasn’t deviated from its plan of tracking the data and listening to guidance offered by Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District. Mark Jones reported earlier in the meeting that Spillmann had said the current hybrid model is appropriate.