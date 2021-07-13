Pittsylvania County School Board votes against state transgender policy

CHATHAM — After an unruly meeting involving shouts and heckling from residents, the Pittsylvania County School Board voted to reject the state’s policy on transgender students.
The 27-page document dictates to school districts how to treat transgender students, including allowing them to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
The county school board voted 4-3 to reject the state law that during its meeting Tuesday in the School Board Administration Building’s ECC Auditorium.
More than 100 residents attended the meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law. All residents who voiced their opinions opposed county schools' implementation of the state policy.
“I feel it would be a complete distraction for every other child in the classroom for a male student to walk in with a dress,” county resident Jimmy Miller told the board during public comment at the start of the meeting.
The crowd showed up in response to rumors on social media that the school board would make policy changes addressing transgender students and so-called “critical race theory.”
School board chairman J. Samuel Burton started off the meeting before the public spoke, telling those in attendance that neither item was on the agenda.
“I know a lot of folks have been looking at social media,” Burton told the crowd.
As for the transgender student policy, “once it becomes law, you don’t have a choice but to follow the law,” he said. The school board is not responsible for the policy, but the state is, he said.
“If you want to make a change,” he told citizens. “November is coming.”
During comment, the Rev. Bobby Brumfield said the transgender policy overrides the will of parents and puts children’s privacy and safety at risk.
“It’s an irresponsible use of school resources,” he said of the transgender policy.
Following Brumfield’s speech and those of others opposing the state’s policy, citizens erupted into cheers and gave standing ovations.
The school board’s chairman could not control the crowd as speakers openly defied the 3-minute time limit on each speaker. Crowd members heckled the board and spoke out of order, with Burton repeatedly threatening to have some members escorted from the building by a deputy.
“What about protecting our children?“ some shouted.
At one point, board member Kevin Mills proposed a motion rejecting the state’s policy, just as three other counties in the state have done.