Pittsylvania County School Board votes against state transgender policy

“I know a lot of folks have been looking at social media,” Burton told the crowd.

As for the transgender student policy, “once it becomes law, you don’t have a choice but to follow the law,” he said. The school board is not responsible for the policy, but the state is, he said.

“If you want to make a change,” he told citizens. “November is coming.”

During comment, the Rev. Bobby Brumfield said the transgender policy overrides the will of parents and puts children’s privacy and safety at risk.

“It’s an irresponsible use of school resources,” he said of the transgender policy.

Following Brumfield’s speech and those of others opposing the state’s policy, citizens erupted into cheers and gave standing ovations.

The school board’s chairman could not control the crowd as speakers openly defied the 3-minute time limit on each speaker. Crowd members heckled the board and spoke out of order, with Burton repeatedly threatening to have some members escorted from the building by a deputy.

“What about protecting our children?“ some shouted.