Pittsylvania County school bus driver charged in Blairs wreck

A school bus driver has been charged in a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Blairs.

Virgil L. Clay, 70, of Danville, has been charged with failure to obey a traffic signal after the southbound Pittsylvania County school bus he was driving on U.S. 29 failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a 2010 Ford F-150 at 29 and East Witt Road in Blairs.

The crash happened at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, said Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts. There were seven juveniles in the bus at the time of the crash. There were two reported injuries, but none were transported by EMS, Garletts said.

The F-150 was driven by Christopher W. Lovern, 50, of Chatham. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, Garletts said.

Clay was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

