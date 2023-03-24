As the Danville Otterbots are set to begin a third season in the revamped Appalachian League, the club has formed a partnership with Pittsylvania County Schools focused on educational initiatives for all K-12 students faculty, and staff.

Beginning in the spring semester, all Pittsylvania County elementary and middle schools students will be given the opportunity to participate in the BOTS Read Around the Bases Summer Reading Program. Otterbots coordinator of fun Wyatt Sutton and mascot Scotter will visit all participating schools during the spring semester to introduce the program to students and faculty, which is designed to deter summer learning loss and prepare students for the following academic year. Students will win prizes as they advance around the bases, including a free ticket to Reader Appreciation Night at the ballpark where students will be recognized during a pregame parade around the field.

Through the Otterbots partnership with MLB and USA Baseball, the club will also be introducing the Fun At Bat program in all Pittsylvania County elementary wchools. Per USA Baseball, “Fun At Bat, a USA Baseball youth initiative supported by Major League Baseball, SHAPE America and Franklin Sports, is an introductory level bat-and-ball program for kids with an emphasis on character development, functional movement, literacy, active play and fun.”

The Otterbots will provide all Pittsylvania County Schools' elementary physical education teachers will all necessary equipment including bats, balls, bases, tees, instruction booklets and eight curriculum overviews.

For high school students, the Otterbots will provide summer employment opportunities as early as the 2023 season. Otterbots staff members will attend all job/career days at Pittsylvania County high schools and will utilize social media to engage with students looking for summer employment. All students ages 14 and up are encouraged to apply.

The Otterbots will also send front office staff members to schools with sports marketing and sports management classes to provide career advice and encourage students to consider full immersion in a baseball front office through the club’s summer internship program.

“Pittsylvania County Schools appreciate when businesses and organizations within our community provide opportunities for our students,” said Cedric Hairston, supervisor of Title 1/instructional programs. “It is always a great investment for the future of our region.”

Additionally, the Otterbots will work directly with school faculty to provide students of all ages the opportunity to sing the National Anthem, or provide pregame concourse entertainment during the Otterbots home season.

“As the son of a career educator and a citizen of Southern Virginia, I could not be more proud or excited to partner with Pittsylvania County Schools on these amazing initiatives,” said Otterbots General Manager Austin Scher. “The “Bots” in Otterbots is there for a reason—we have recognized the STEM-based future of our region and strive to be much more than ‘just a baseball team.’ We want to be actively involved in preparing our students for future careers, and the Otterbots’ unique brand of entertainment and engagement will provide previously unpresented opportunities to students and their families.”