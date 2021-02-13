Pittsylvania County Schools reports a significant number of students with failing grades

Students in all grades, kindergarteners through seniors, have been asked for nearly a year to learn under a most extraordinary set of circumstances required by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And many of them are failing, some at alarming rates. The question is, exactly how many and why.
The students in Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools have received a mix of virtual and in-person instruction, on both fixed and hybrid schedules, but not even face-to-face instruction resembles what the traditional school session once did.
There were smaller class sizes, kids and teachers wearing face masks and staying far apart. Hallways require one-way traffic flows. Students sit in front of a computer showing classmates' small faces in a matrix rather than chatting and mixing with friends and teachers, detachment replacing interaction.
And in this learning environment students are failing classes, a fact that the two local school districts are tracking in vastly different ways.
In Pittsylvania County, Superintendent Mark Jones presented to the school board earlier this week several PowerPoint slides’ worth of data showing how many students are failing at least one class, two classes and so on. He was able to show school-by-school and grade-by-grade breakdowns of where these failing classes are happening.
In Danville, the school board has received no such notice, at least not during its public meetings.
In November, then-Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk reported to the Virginia Department of Education that the number of both middle and high school students failing two or more classes at the end of the first grading period was higher than the previous year by more than 30%.
But in the nearly four months since the filing of that Periodic Division Report, obtained by the Register & Bee, Danville Public Schools has not updated that data and does not have a formal report that would compare that 30% figure to the previous year or even explain how it was derived.
“This comparison report does not exist,” Anne Moore-Sparks, the school division’s community outreach and business partnership specialist, wrote in an email.
So the number of students with at least two failing grades — as of November — was deemed to be 30% higher than the year before, but there does not appear to be a way to determine what last school year’s figure was or to what level that 30% increase has pushed that number this year.
Jones said the county also does not have data to compare this year’s figures to past years, but he and the leadership team decided to track failing grades because of the noted challenges of this particular school year.
“I don’t have last year’s data on that,” he said. “We did it this year because we wanted to have some benchmarks to kind of get an idea of where we are and what we need to work on.”
Jones said individual schools will track their failing students in any given year, but “this year we did it division-wide just because of the type of instruction that we’re providing.”
The sad figures
Even if it's a one-time thing, some of the failure rates in Pittsylvania can be staggering:
- At the high school level, 36.7% of freshmen are failing at least one class.
- That includes 43.8% of freshmen at Gretna High School, the highest number for any age group at any of the district's four high schools.
- Among sophomores across the county, 34.1% have at least one failing grade.
- For juniors, the figure is 23.85%. For seniors, it’s 21.5%.
- Nearly a quarter of Dan River Middle School's eighth graders are failing pre-algebra, and slightly more than a fifth of seventh graders are failing English.
- Nearly 23% of sixth-graders at Dan River are failing math, and more than 20% of eighth-graders are failing science.
- At Gretna Middle School, at least 30.1% of students in each of the three grades are failing English. That figure peaks at 44% for sixth-graders.
- At Chatham Middle School, 26% of eighth-graders are failing English, and 20% of that same grade is also failing pre-algebra.
- Tunstall Middle School students, comparatively, are performing better than their peers to this point, with no grade level showing a higher percentage of students failing any one subject than 17% (eighth-grade English). That said, 16.1% of sixth-graders there are failing math, and 14% are failing English.
- At the elementary school level, only two grades — second and third — across the entire county do not have an average of more than 10% of students with a failing grade. At the county’s 10 schools, just a shade more than 11% of both kindergartners and first-graders have a failing grade. For fourth-graders, that figure is 12.76%. For fifth-graders, it’s 14.42%.
Why they are failing
Jones acknowledges the types of conditions students must deal with as they try to continue learning during the pandemic.
“The children are doing the best they can do given the circumstances. Our staff is doing the best we can do, given the circumstances,” he said. “It’s a big hurdle to have to overcome to provide instruction, given the stipulations or restrictions that we’re having to follow right now.”
He also recognizes that some of the failing grades in part could be because of students not turning in assignments on time or at all. He said he does not have data that would differentiate failing grades as a result of not mastering a concept versus not turning in the work.
“I know our teachers have really been very gracious in accepting assignments over time and not having cutoff dates just because kids are working differently — some are doing packets, and some are doing it online,” Jones said. “Our teachers have worked with students to get the assignments in, but I’m sure that not turning in assignments is one of the factors that would play into a failing grade.”
Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, also acknowledged the possibility of missing work being partially to blame for the numbers of failing grades.
“Teachers can’t grade what they don’t have,” she said.
What can be done?
Teresa Petty, the school division’s associate superintendent for instruction, said the school’s staff continues to identify students who may need extra support and find a reasonable plan to get them back on track.
“Teachers continue to utilize the data from formative and summative assessments to differentiate the instructional support provided to students during individual, small group, and whole group instruction,” Petty wrote in an email.
As teachers and support staff attempt to provide remedial guidance in real time during the school year, district leadership is also already planning for an intensive summer school program to allow students at every grade level an opportunity to earn their necessary credits.
“The goal is to provide two 2-week sessions for a total of four weeks for elementary, middle, and high school students,” Petty wrote.
Tracking data
Until then, Jessica Jones said she believes these high rates of failing grades should convince the school division to track and report on these figures more from one year to the next, if for no other reason than to track year-over-year progress or shortcomings.
“We definitely would like to see some cross comparisons over the years,” she said. “We want our students to be successful as a whole, but we also want to make sure we’re comparing the data apples to apples and making sure we’re assessing the situation with clarity.
“I know we had heard that the numbers are worse, but we don’t know to what extent.”