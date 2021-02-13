Pittsylvania County Schools reports a significant number of students with failing grades

Why they are failing

Jones acknowledges the types of conditions students must deal with as they try to continue learning during the pandemic.

“The children are doing the best they can do given the circumstances. Our staff is doing the best we can do, given the circumstances,” he said. “It’s a big hurdle to have to overcome to provide instruction, given the stipulations or restrictions that we’re having to follow right now.”

He also recognizes that some of the failing grades in part could be because of students not turning in assignments on time or at all. He said he does not have data that would differentiate failing grades as a result of not mastering a concept versus not turning in the work.

“I know our teachers have really been very gracious in accepting assignments over time and not having cutoff dates just because kids are working differently — some are doing packets, and some are doing it online,” Jones said. “Our teachers have worked with students to get the assignments in, but I’m sure that not turning in assignments is one of the factors that would play into a failing grade.”