Pittsylvania County Schools resumes in-person teaching on Monday. The teachers group says the district isn't ready.

After a lot of deliberation and patience, Pittsylvania County Schools will welcome select groups of children back into classrooms on Monday — the first step in the district’s plan in hopes of returning all students to a more normal learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic by mid-October.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, as of Friday, Pittsylvania County has experienced a 7-day average of seven new cases per day and a 7-day average of 11 new cases per 100,000 population — both figures that are vastly improved from 18 and 29.5, respectively, on the last day of August.
These metrics, and others, helped inform the Pittsylvania County School Board’s vote earlier this month to bring preschoolers through third-graders back into classrooms four days per week while learning remotely on Wednesdays. Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students also return on Monday and will follow an A/B hybrid schedule, with some students learning in person on Mondays and Thursdays while the other group attends Tuesdays and Fridays.
As the official reopening date grew closer, Superintendent Mark Jones talked about the process of ensuring it goes well.
“All the planning we did over the summer has set us up to begin school as we planned,” Jones said before going on to highlight the district’s mitigation strategies, mask policies and physical distancing guidelines. “Our teachers are ready and prepared. They’ve been doing remote lessons now for about a month and are ready to have children back in the buildings.”
According to the school board’s vote, grades 4-12 will return to school starting Oct. 12 on that same A/B schedule.
Comparison to other counties
This decision by Pittsylvania County Schools closely mirrors the back-to-school plans of neighboring counties to the north.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, which tracked the reopening plans for all public districts, Franklin, Bedford and Campbell counties moved more quickly when compared to other districts to have students re-enter the classrooms.
In Franklin County, which borders Pittsylvania on the northwest corner, public school started on Sept. 8 using a hybrid schedule for all students unless they chose 100% online learning. In that district’s plan, students attend school in person either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is remote for all, and students work online during their days outside of the school building.
In Bedford County, directly north, preschoolers through sixth-graders attend public school in person five days per week. Grades seven-12 attend on an A/B schedule with Wednesday as a remote day for all. Students could also choose a 100% online option.
In Campbell County, to the north and east, public school students in lower elementary school grades attend in-person classes four days per week, while all others attend two days per week on an A/B schedule. Friday is the remote day for all students.
To date, these plans have not yielded the smoothest results, however.
On Sept. 22, Franklin County Public Schools confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases — two adults and two students — and the next day, two people within Campbell County Public Schools tested positive. The development in Campbell County comes just one week after the school board there was notified that 43 adults and students were being quarantined after possibly coming in contact with the virus.
Bedford County Public Schools, which started the school year without mandatory temperature checks and left classroom mask policies up to teachers, has had at least three positive cases reported.
As of Friday, according to the VDH, Franklin County had a 7-day average of daily new cases of six, which has increased from two since the start of the month. Bedford County’s average has held steady at seven in that same timespan. Campbell County’s average has trended upward in that time from four to six.
Public school districts in Halifax and Henry counties, along with Martinsville and Danville, have moved along more conservatively to this point.
In Danville, the school board decided on nine weeks of virtual learning to start, though it could have been fewer if data allowed. This week begins the sixth week of that plan, and Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk already has started speaking with teachers and administrative staff about making preparations for a possible reopening.
Magourk will meet with parents at each school in the district during the next two weeks to help inform her recommendations. She will present that plan at the school board meeting on Oct. 15, which occurs in the eighth week of the school year.
“We have heard from our teachers and staff and now it is critical that parents’ voices are heard,” Magouyrk said in a Friday news release. “Health and safety are our top priorities but we believe that instructional goals are best achieved by maximizing in-person learning. We must reopen schools at some point, and the information we gather in these meetings will assist me in making a decision that is best for our DPS community.”
The Henry County School Board voted Thursday to adopt a hybrid model that starts Oct. 12 and has students attend classes either Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday while learning remotely on Friday. Families will have the option to continue remotely, though.
When Henry County opted to start the year fully remote, there was no timetable for how long that learning environment would last.
“They didn’t set a timeline, but one of the metrics they’re using is looking at community cases,” Monica Hatchett, the director of communications, told the Register & Bee on Thursday before the school board’s vote. “Over the course of a 14-day timespan, for example, they’d want to see a steady decline before they make a determination to set a date to go back.”
Since Sept. 1, Henry County’s 7-day average of daily new cases has dropped from 12 to seven.
Hatchett added that preschoolers and first-graders actually will attend school four days per week and that physically distancing those groups will not be an issue.
In Martinsville, where the 7-day average of daily new cases has dropped from 5.5 to 1 since the start of the month, there is still no date set for when students will return to in-person learning.
Martinsville City Public Schools initially approved three phases of schooling. The first phase calls for all students learning remotely. When the school board agrees to move forward, preschoolers through third graders will attend school in person on an alternating schedule. In the last phase, all other grades will continue with a hybrid model unless they’ve selected the remote learning option.
The school board agreed earlier this month to review its schedule at the end of the first nine weeks.
“Our community is a great community, and I care about their safety,” Superintendent Zebedee Talley said. “I’m fortunate to have a board that’s very responsive to that, that cares. Safety will always be our most important thing.”
In Halifax County Public Schools, the school board will hold a meeting Monday evening to discuss a potential date when students can start being phased back into classrooms.
According to VDH data, September has seen the most growth in Halifax County’s 7-day average of daily new cases — even higher than the start of the pandemic and during the summer months — but the figure has steadily dropped since Sept. 13 and stood at four by Friday.
Like most, Halifax County Superintendent Mark Lineburg said he believes the best learning environment for children is in a classroom, but there is much more to keep in mind at the moment.
“You must also consider the health of the students, the families they go home to and the staff that works there,” Lineburg said. “It’s not that clean-cut right now.”
For that reason, he has tried to avoid acting too swiftly.
“We’ve been fairly careful about not putting hard lines in the sand around a specific date,” he said.
Pittsylvania County’s readiness
Jones is confident that his district is ready to take this step.
He said custodial staff will be regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day, students and teachers will have their temperatures checked upon entering the buildings and students will sit one to a seat on school buses, where temperatures will also be checked. Jones added that the district has an appropriate amount of personal protective equipment for all staff and students who need it.
“A lot of hard work has gone in to prepare for this,” Jones said.
He added that the staff will have to be patient and flexible as everybody grows more accustomed to operating in this familiar yet different learning environment.
“Over time, it will all become routine for us,” he said.
Jones said this week that many families who initially signed up for online learning have inquired about returning to classrooms when it’s allowed. When that request is made, families call the principals at their child’s school and are placed on a waiting list. Their request will be granted or denied based on space availability on the school bus and in the classroom.
In the event that a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, Jones committed in August to a swift notification process for the school community.
“Our staff will work with the health department to do contact tracing, and at that point we’ll determine what we need to do as far as communication,” he said last month. “We will surely notify parents, staff members, based on guidance from the health department.”
When reached for comment about the district’s preparedness to welcome students back to classrooms, Pittsylvania Education Association President Jessica Jones replied with an email that reiterated the long-standing belief of the area’s teachers that it is still not the right time.
The email included an extensive list of grievances that have yet to be addressed.
That list includes the following: the absence of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in some schools; masks provided by the district that don’t fit all students properly; how teachers are expected to monitor mask usage by students from the front of a line; how bathrooms will be sanitized after each use; how, after a child tests positive for the virus and is asked to quarantine, the teacher and other students will simply have to move rooms but not be asked to quarantine; the lack of clarity on what the deep-cleaning process of a classroom looks like; and the lack of disposable gowns for school nurses, who may be working with students exposed to the virus.
In anticipation of this week, Mark Jones said, “We’re prepared for it.”
In the closing of her email, Jessica Jones wrote: “It has been said by many educators for the upcoming reopening of schools, ‘We are going to do the best with what we can, but we simply are not ready to bring students back to school safely at this time.’”
In time, for better or worse, the district, teachers, parents and students will have more clarity on the matter.
