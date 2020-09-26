Pittsylvania County Schools resumes in-person teaching on Monday. The teachers group says the district isn't ready.

Magourk will meet with parents at each school in the district during the next two weeks to help inform her recommendations. She will present that plan at the school board meeting on Oct. 15, which occurs in the eighth week of the school year.

“We have heard from our teachers and staff and now it is critical that parents’ voices are heard,” Magouyrk said in a Friday news release. “Health and safety are our top priorities but we believe that instructional goals are best achieved by maximizing in-person learning. We must reopen schools at some point, and the information we gather in these meetings will assist me in making a decision that is best for our DPS community.”

The Henry County School Board voted Thursday to adopt a hybrid model that starts Oct. 12 and has students attend classes either Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday while learning remotely on Friday. Families will have the option to continue remotely, though.

When Henry County opted to start the year fully remote, there was no timetable for how long that learning environment would last.