CHATHAM — Pittsylvania County Schools recently hosted representatives from Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit formed after the deadly Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

“What a fantastic week it was,” Robin Haymore, assistant superintendent for support services, told the Pittsylvania County School Board on Tuesday evening.

Rachel Joy Scott was one of 15 people killed in the massacre. The group “addresses the root causes of school violence, bullying, prejudice, and self-harm through student wellness programs that build connection, hope and resilience,” according to its website.

Her family founded the group following her death.

It’s the second year of the program in Pittsylvania County, and this year it expanded to the middle schools.

It’s inspired by the life of Scott, who wrote about things like the power of kindness and compassion.

The mission of the nonprofit is to spread Scott’s message of dreaming big, speaking with conviction and choosing positive influences.

George Henderson, a school board member representing the Tunstall district, visited a school hosting Rachel’s Challenge recently.

“Very moving, you had to be touched by that,” Henderson said Tuesday night.

He said Scott had a premonition that she would not live to be an old person.

“I would challenge everyone who hasn’t seen it,” to go on YouTube to look at the video, he said. “You will be blessed with what you hear and what you see.”

He also gave “kudos” for the school system for setting it up.

“These students need to see that there’s more than what they are learning about in school,” Kelly Merricks, vice chair of the school board, said when praising what she saw from the program.

In other matters, the board also heard from Jessica Jones, the president of the Pittsylvania Educator’s Association, who talked about the recently passed state budget.

“We know that there is work that still needs to be done,” when it comes to education, she said, but believes “meaningful investments were made.”

To address the teacher shortage — a local problem also felt in the state and nation — Jones said there needs to be a permanent funding funneled to combat the issue.

But even with pay increases, including a 7% raise in the second half of the fiscal year, she said said pay has “wasted away” due to inflation.

“We need bolder investments, at a minimum, to get us to the national average,” she explained when it came to teacher’s pay.

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones also praised Dan River Middle School’s “moving presentation” on Sept. 11 that featured students honoring first responders.

“Just outstanding, very touching,” Jones said of how he felt watching the service.

The superintendent also noted that middle school sports are well underway with volleyball and he plans to meet with principals to start the talk about basketball for the winter season.

“Our teams look very good,” Jones said.

Rounding out items on the superintendent’s report was last week’s release of the state’s Standards of Learning results.

“We continue to be above the state average,” he said. “It speaks volumes.”