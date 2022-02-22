Pittsylvania County Schools to hold teacher job fair

The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the division for the 2022-23 school year.

In order to reach prospective candidates, Pittsylvania County Schools will host a Teacher Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon March 5 at Chatham Middle School located at 11650 U.S. 29 in Chatham.

Pittsylvania County Schools covers approximately 1,000-square miles and serves more than 8,000 students. There are 21 schools within the division, including 10 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, a career and technical center, an alternative school, which also houses the STEM Academy, and the newest school, Victory Academy.

All prospective teachers are invited to attend. They are asked to bring resume copies and to dress professionally. Representatives from all Pittsylvania County schools will be at the fair, seeking individuals committed to education. In addition, central office staff will be on site to discuss the new teacher mentor program, competitive salaries, professional development, licensure, and the many other benefits of employment with Pittsylvania County Schools.

“This will be the fifth Pittsylvania County Schools’ Teacher Job Fair, and we have been very pleased with previous outcomes," Steve Mayhew, assistant superintendent for administration, said. "Principals from all of our schools will be represented as well as Central Office Staff. This event provides the opportunity for candidates to meet school principals personally and in turn, principals are able to get a head start on identifying prospective teachers for the upcoming school year.”

On-site registration will be available; however, participants are encouraged to pre-register at www.pcs.k12.va.us/news/whats_new/jobfair. Employment applications for 2022-23 school year are available on the Pittsylvania County Schools’ website at pittsylvania.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

For more information, contact hr@pcs.k12.va.us) or 434-432-2761.