Pittsylvania County Schools to require masks for all

Pittsylvania County Schools will require students, staff and visitors in its facilities to wear masks this upcoming school year, superintendent Mark Jones told the Danville Register & Bee.

That mandate will apply to everyone regardless of whether they have had the COVID-19 vaccine, said Jones, who notified parents of the protocol Friday evening.

Masks also will be required for spectators at indoor sporting events, but not outdoors, he said.

The requirements are based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have left COVID-19 protocols up to individual school districts for the 2021-22 school year. However, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded school districts a new law passed this year by the General Assembly requires school districts to follow current CDC guidelines that now recommend masking in all K-12 settings.