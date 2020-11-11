Pittsylvania County Schools to use extra round of federal funding for nurse salaries and technology purchases

Worley said the school system originally planned to use some of that money to provide a stipend payment to employees, but due to the restrictions on what the funds could be used for, not all employees qualified for such a stipend.

Much of that money, then, will be used to pay for salaries and benefits of school nurses throughout the district from March through the end of December.

“The guidelines of the [Coronavirus Relief Funds] do not include teachers as eligible for hazard pay or as frontline workers,” Worley said, explaining that nurses fit the criteria better given the money’s stipulations.

Pittsylvania County will also use some of the second round of funding for technology purchases — like hotspots and flash drives — and even more PPE.

Though the system was unable to provide employee stipends with the extra funding received, stipends are still planned with money in the budget that can now be used elsewhere because of the extra federal money.

Worley said the school division will pay all full-time contracted employees a stipend up to $1,000 and all part-time contracted employees up to $500. The exact stipend amount per employee will vary based on a hiring date algorithm.