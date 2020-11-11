Pittsylvania County Schools to use extra round of federal funding for nurse salaries and technology purchases

Pittsylvania County Schools did not immediately spend the $1.8 million in coronavirus relief funding received in the spring, but the school system decided this week that a bulk of that money will go toward staff salaries and benefits.
Until a decision in Virginia’s General Assembly proves otherwise, the system is still anticipating a loss in state funding of more than $2 million as a result of a lower average daily membership than anticipated. Pittsylvania County Schools budgeted for a membership of students of 8,197, but the Sept. 30 calculation used to determine state funding was instead 7,889.
Some of that $1.8 million — between $200,000 to $500,000 — will also be used to purchase more personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 prevention supplies, as outlined by the school district’s initial proposal for how funding would be used.
“The plan we wrote for our CARES Act funding was just to provide these additional supplies and maintain our current operations if funds are not available to do so,” said Tracey Worley, the director of finance for PCS, acknowledging the possibility of the lost state funding.
Worley added that about $63,000 of that pool of money will go toward local private schools — Hargrave Military Academy, Faith Christian Academy and Heritage Academy.
The state government released about $220 million in extra relief funding for school systems in October, netting Pittsylvania County an additional $1.4 million to spend by the end of the calendar year.
Worley said the school system originally planned to use some of that money to provide a stipend payment to employees, but due to the restrictions on what the funds could be used for, not all employees qualified for such a stipend.
Much of that money, then, will be used to pay for salaries and benefits of school nurses throughout the district from March through the end of December.
“The guidelines of the [Coronavirus Relief Funds] do not include teachers as eligible for hazard pay or as frontline workers,” Worley said, explaining that nurses fit the criteria better given the money’s stipulations.
Pittsylvania County will also use some of the second round of funding for technology purchases — like hotspots and flash drives — and even more PPE.
Though the system was unable to provide employee stipends with the extra funding received, stipends are still planned with money in the budget that can now be used elsewhere because of the extra federal money.
Worley said the school division will pay all full-time contracted employees a stipend up to $1,000 and all part-time contracted employees up to $500. The exact stipend amount per employee will vary based on a hiring date algorithm.
“Because we had these other pots of money come in to help offset other expenditures, that has freed up money within our budget to be able to pay this stipend,” Worley said. “This is a stipend that is paid to employees for the additional work, above and beyond their normal job duties, that they have had to do because of COVID-19.”
Worley said she expects the stipends to ultimately total between $1.5 million to $1.6 million.
Following Tuesday’s school board meeting, during which the board approved the stipends and the budget amendments as a result of the federal money received, Superintendent Mark Jones expressed how important it was to recognize staff in this way.
“We’re very fortunate that we have the funds to show appreciation to all of the staff for their hard work,” Jones said.
