Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hosts workshop with schools

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hosted a joint workshop Jan. 5-6 with the Pittsylvania County Public Schools and surrounding jurisdictions.

This workshop focused on the standard reunification method from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

Reunification is the term used to describe what happens when a district needs to evacuate a building and students need to reconnect with parents safely. The two-day workshop included speakers and exercises that provided methods for planning, practicing and achieving a successful reunification.

“Should our community experience a tragedy from a human intent to harm our children, teachers and staff, a failure of a man-made system resulting in significant injuries or an act of nature, we recognize the importance in training on best practices in how to organize and safely evacuate to off-site locations to reunify those impacted with their families," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said. "This partnership underscores that commitment to our community.”

The workshop consisted of topics such as

Reunification plans are not a one size fits all concept;

When numerous agencies are involved, having a uniform approach is vital for efficiency and success;

Process and procedures should be practiced identifying strengths and weaknesses; and

Every organization should have a protocol that promotes a rapid response.

The "I Love U Guys" Foundation was founded in 2006 by John-Michael Keyes, whose daughter, Emily Keys, was killed in the Platte Canyon High School hostage crisis in 2006. The last words Emily Keys texted her family before being killed was, "I love you guys.”

The foundation was established to serve the lives of students, administrators, public safety experts, families and first responders by developing and training school and community safety and family reunification programs.

The following agencies had personnel in attendance: Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Emergency Operations Center, Danville Police Department, Danville Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville City Police Department, Martinsville City Schools, Henry County Public Schools, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy, Carlisle School Heritage School and the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office funded this workshop.