Pittsylvania County teacher receives presidential award

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recently congratulated two Virginia teachers who were recognized this month by the White House and the National Science Foundation with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Cathleen Drake-McGarvey, a fifth-grade science teacher at Stony Mill Elementary in Pittsylvania County, received the presidential award for K-6 science. Tracey Curcio, a mathematics specialist at Elizabeth Scott Elementary in Chesterfield County, received the presidential award for K-6 mathematics.

The award — regarded as the nation’s top honor for mathematics and science teachers — honors teachers who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs that improve student learning. Curcio and Drake-McGarvey are among 102 teachers receiving awards this year.

“I look forward to congratulating Tracey and Cathleen personally in June when they’re in Richmond to be recognized by the state Board of Education,” Balow said. “And I look forward to the opportunity to visit their schools and see how they engage young minds in science and mathematics.”

Curcio and Drake-McGarvey were among the Virginia state finalists nominated for the awards by review committees convened by the Virginia Department of Education.

The application process requires nominees to provide evidence of deep content knowledge and exemplary pedagogical skills and focuses on the following five dimensions of teaching:

Mastery of mathematics or science content appropriate for the grade level taught;

Use of instructional methods and strategies that are appropriate for students in the class and support student learning;

Effective use of assessments to evaluate, monitor and improve student learning;

Reflective practice and life-long learning to improve teaching and student learning; and

Leadership in education outside the classroom.

Both teachers will each receive a $10,000 unrestricted award from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate and a trip to the nation’s capital for a series of recognition events and professional development activities.