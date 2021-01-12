Pittsylvania County teachers plead with school board to consider virtual learning

They felt, collectively, these were stories the board needed to hear.

Jennifer Watson, a social sciences teacher at Tunstall High School, stepped to the podium first and told the board members that sometimes she doesn’t sleep, sometimes she forgets to eat. She feels “defeated.” But she loves her students, and she loves her job, so she puts on a brave face every day.

“We’re almost giving the kids a false sense of security by doing that,” Watson told the Register & Bee afterward. “And I hate that. I do think that’s part of my job as a teacher, to make them feel comfortable in the situation they’re in right now. But I don’t think that’s fair to them any longer, and I don’t think it’s fair to me or my colleagues.”

She described for the board her process of suppressing her own feelings so that her students don’t know.

“Working it out on the way to school, trying to get ready to go in, trying to have that positive face when I get there, I don’t want them to know how bad I’m struggling,” she said afterward. “Because I know they’re struggling enough, and I know their parents are as well.”