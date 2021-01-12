Pittsylvania Education Association requests more transparent reporting of COVID-19 cases in county schools

Superintendent Mark Jones said Tuesday he has already sent out multiple messages in the past month to families with reminders to wear a mask, socially distance and wash their hands.

“That’s so important for us to stay in school,” he said.

Since the school division reopened for in-person instruction on Sept. 28, it has seen 107 positive cases of COVID-19.

Mark Jones said the school division has found little evidence of spread within the schools, however.

“Based on what we’re seeing, the mitigation strategies that we have in place, we’re not seeing a spread in the schools,” he said. “This is community spread outside of the schools.”

Jessica Jones is growing weary of the many alerts to notify school communities of positive cases, though. She would prefer for the school division to create an online dashboard that would reflect updated COVID-19 numbers throughout the district.

Danville Public Schools, Henry County Public Schools, Averett University and Danville Community College all have some sort of dashboard for that purpose. Jessica Jones would like to see sometime similar for the sake of transparency.