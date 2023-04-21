A new after-school program targeting the middle school level is in the works courtesy of the Danville-area's famed football brother trio.

Trey Edmunds — currently a free agent — presented the proposal to members of the Danville School Board on Thursday evening.

Known as the E-BOYZ Innovative Learning Program, the goal is to bridge the gap for middle school students, an age group that often gets left out when it comes activities beyond the normal school day.

“We’ve been tremendously blessed to be in the position were we are now,” Edmunds said talking about his football career along with his brothers, Terrell and Tremaine. “We did take the sports route.”

However, this program looks to focus on other areas for students who aren't inclined to pursue athletics.

Right now, there are more than 870 students taking part in sports in the fall through spring sessions, Jennifer Crews, assistant director of student support services with Danville Public Schools, reported Thursday night.

“We’re showing positive growth," she said while also noting they are looking to fill the holes with the middle school students.

“We want to be able to introduce the arts, the music, the drama to the students," Edmunds explained. “We want to create better students, but also better people."

The program — eyed to launch in January — has a simple mission "to provide a safe and nurturing environment which we can foster the children’s academic process," Edmunds said.

“I think starting this program is a step," he shared to the school board members. "We just want to add to what’s already out there.”

Middle school is the age when students get curious and Edmunds said they are looking create opportunities for those children.

“You do a lot of growing up,” he said of that particular age group.

Speaking of a five-year plan, he said the goal is to establish a mentoring program. That way students who experienced the program could come back to mentor a new group, providing an enhanced insight.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston commended the researched-based study that formulated the plan for the new initiative.

“It’s logically sound," she said. "They’ve given a lot of thought on how they can impact students."

She said the new program would be housed at I.W Taylor School.

Budget approved

In other school board action, members approved the 2023-24 budget for Danville Public Schools, even though indecision within the Virginia General Assembly leaves some aspects in limbo.

The total proposed budget is $100.62 million compared to the $98.2 million last year. They plan to ask Danville City Council for an additional $2.5 million — an increase from the local funding last year — which would put the city's contribution at $25.36 million.

Andrea Gillus, the chief financial officer for the school system, explained that about 80% of the budget is spent on salaries and benefits.

Right now, the figures include a 5% raise because that's what is officially on the books. It's part of what's called a "skinny" budget lawmakers passed while negotiators hammer out the details in the full budget.

However, both the House of Delegates and the state Senate have proposals that would give teachers a 7% raise. Should the final state budget include the 7% increase, Gillus said they would circle back around to increase pay in the school system.

Approved Thursday night, the budget now heads to City Council for a public hearing on May 2. Council members are expected to vote on the budget by May 16. Then, school leaders will come back to the board in June, hopefully, with final figures from the state and the final budget would be adopted soon after.