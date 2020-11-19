Positive COVID-19 test at Galileo is seventh case in Danville Public Schools since the year started

After making contact with the individual who tested positive, Chaney makes a list of people to contact for tracing purposes. If the positive case is from a student, Chaney determines if that student arrives at the school in a car or a bus, as that would help to determine the scope of who needs to be contacted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chaney then sends an alert to all parents and staff at the school “once contact tracing has been completed or as soon as possible if the contact tracing is complex,” he wrote. He also notifies the Virginia Department of Health, which assists with contact tracing.

Finally, he makes a determination, based on contact tracing, if the incident is contained and then takes further appropriate steps from there.

Chaney added that portions of school buildings also would receive immediate extra cleaning if it is deemed necessary.

DPS students in grades K-3, 6, 9 and 12 returned to in-person instruction on Nov. 9 if the student elected that option at the beginning of the school year. The K-three grades attend school four days per week, and the other grades attend on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction. All other grades in the school division returned on an A/B schedule starting Monday of this week.