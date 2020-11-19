Positive COVID-19 test at Galileo is seventh case in Danville Public Schools since the year started

The Galileo Magnet High School community member who tested positive for COVID-19 this week is the seventh person within the Danville Public Schools system to have tested positive since school started on Aug. 24, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The individual who tested positive this week was last in the school building on Monday and learned of the positive test on Tuesday, said Anne Moore-Sparks, the district’s community outreach and business partnership specialist.
She was unable to say whether the positive test was recorded by a student or a faculty member. The district learned of the positive test on Wednesday and sent a press release early that evening about the situation.
Moore-Sparks confirmed, however, that this is the second positive case recorded across Danville Public Schools in November but the only one since the district began its phased return to in-person instruction on Nov. 9.
In addition to one positive case in September at the Danville Alternative Program at Langston and two unrelated cases at Schoolfield Elementary in October, Moore-Sparks said an employee tested positive on Nov. 5. This week’s case at Galileo brings the district’s total to seven for the school year.
The high school operated normally on Thursday.
William Chaney, the pandemic coordinator and the director of safety and security for Danville Public Schools, confirmed through email on Thursday the school system’s response to any positive case.
After making contact with the individual who tested positive, Chaney makes a list of people to contact for tracing purposes. If the positive case is from a student, Chaney determines if that student arrives at the school in a car or a bus, as that would help to determine the scope of who needs to be contacted.
Support Local Journalism
Chaney then sends an alert to all parents and staff at the school “once contact tracing has been completed or as soon as possible if the contact tracing is complex,” he wrote. He also notifies the Virginia Department of Health, which assists with contact tracing.
Finally, he makes a determination, based on contact tracing, if the incident is contained and then takes further appropriate steps from there.
Chaney added that portions of school buildings also would receive immediate extra cleaning if it is deemed necessary.
DPS students in grades K-3, 6, 9 and 12 returned to in-person instruction on Nov. 9 if the student elected that option at the beginning of the school year. The K-three grades attend school four days per week, and the other grades attend on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction. All other grades in the school division returned on an A/B schedule starting Monday of this week.
Pittsylvania County Schools update
Pittsylvania County Schools currently has five active cases of COVID-19, Assistant Superintendent for Administration Steven Mayhew confirmed on Thursday.
The school system has seen 32 total positive cases since Sept. 28, when students who requested in-person learning in grades K-3 returned to schools four days per week. Students in the remaining grades returned to receive in-person instruction on an A/B schedule starting on Oct. 12, if they chose that option.
The Pittsylvania County Schools system has a very similar response process once a positive case is found among a student or a staff member.
“You have to make sure that you activate contact tracing and see what individuals are involved with it,” Mayhew said. “If it’s an isolated case, that makes it much easier. But of course if there are others who have been identified as potential exposures, the nurses at the schools notify those individuals if they need to quarantine.”
Mayhew said school officials also will coordinate information with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District so that it can conduct its own investigations. He added that the school system always aims to notify staff and parents of schools within 24 hours of learning of a positive test.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.